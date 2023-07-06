Popular fast-food outlet Rossi’s marks 40 years in Charleville

The popular fast-food outlet run by the Italian Rossi family on Charleville’s Main Street celebrated forty years in business in the town on June 22nd just gone by.

To mark the occasion, Ms Rita Rossi extended sincere thanks, on behalf of the family, to all the local people who have been supporting them since they opened for business in June 1983.

In the intervening years Rossi’s chips and pizzas, and other food on offer, have become firm favourites with customers, and the daily queues waiting to be served throughout the week are testament to this.

Commenting on the business milestone reached by her family, Ms Rossi posted the following statement on social media: “To the dear people of Charleville and beyond, today marks a very special occasion for me and my family as we celebrate our 40th year open for business in the town. On this day, the 22nd of June 1983 at 5pm, Pascal, my late husband, and I opened our doors.

“Pascal, some months prior, just happened to pass through Charleville and fell in love with this lovely town and its people. When we opened, the chips were 25 pence a bag and we were the first to introduce our Southern Fried chicken and, of course, our pizzas were then introduced in 1985.

“The chips were and are one of a kind, using freshly peeled spuds daily in fresh water and no chemicals.

“However, on the other hand, the pizzas didn’t quite go down so well. Everybody thought they were jam tarts. We sold about four pizzas per week, which we cooked in this tiny Barbie-like electrical oven. It used up so much electricity that would have burned a hole in the Ozone layer.

“Then, with Ireland’s participation in ITALIA 90 World Cup, people started travelling to Italy and trying different foods, and, with that, Pascal’s pizzas took off. This enabled us to then buy a decent pizza oven.

“There have been so many good times and so many challenging times, but what got us through all these years is YOU, our loyal customers and friends.”

Addressing her children, she said: “Paolo, Stefano and Liana, and my adopted son, Myles Clavin, you have all been the pillars of strength for me and for Rossi’s during these forty years. A business, no matter how well designed, is only as good as the people who live and work in it. Thank you all for being part of it,” concluded Rita.