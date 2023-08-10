Popular book of ‘Bina’s Memoirs’ now back on the shelves

During the Covid pandemic 91 year old Abina O’Riordan decided to write a book featuring her life and times with her family in a rural area of North Cork.

Sadly, before she completed her work Bina passed away in 2022 at the age of 94.

Born in 1928 in Crinaloo, Kilcorney, Abina was one of 18 children, 10 girls and eight boys. Bina was also mother to seven children, four girls and three boys but, sadly, her son Michael passed away a few years ago.

Like many people, during her early life she worked hard in various local farms and went to England at one stage before returning to her home and settling down.

Living in Coolacheesker, Kanturk in 2020, to occupy her mind at the beginning of the lockdown, and while her home was being renovated, Bina decided to put pen to paper resulting in a publication of Bina’s Memoirs in 2022, published by Mallow Printers. Sadly, Bina passed away at the completion of the book but her daughter Nora completed the editing before publication.

The book proved to be a huge success in many quarters and proceeds from the sale of the book was donated to the homeless in Cork City and County. The good news is the book has been reprinted and is now available in Kanturk Library and will be on the shelves in Mallow Library very shortly.