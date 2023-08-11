Plenty of style on show as Kanturk students go to the Debs

Kanturk Notes

Duhallow Choral Society founder Brigid Daly is Kanturk Person of the Month

Michael Murphy, Muireann Fitzpatrick, Rachel Collins and Alan Kearney all set for the Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Debs.

Jayne Harrington, Emma O’Connor, Miah O’Leary and Eva O’Callaghan were at the Scoil Mhuire Kanturk Debs. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

The glamour brigade were out in full force this week as students of Scoil Mhuire enjoyed their ‘Debs’ night.

Here you can see some of the photos taken by local photographer, Sheila Fitzgerald

Choral Society founder is Kanturk Person of the Month

Kanturk and District Community Council, in association with sponsor Cherry Blossom Childcare, are delighted to announce the Kanturk Person of the Month Award winner for July is Brigid Daly.

Brigid is a founder member of the Duhallow Choral Society choir which began on March 6 1996. It’s been a phenomenal success and continues to go from strength to strength.

Brigid has overseen this group of dedicated, hard working, talented members who have been recognized both nationally and internationally. They have performed for our president, Michael D Higgins, USA Senator Hillary Clinton and throughout Europe and the USA.

Along the way they have helped to raise over €400,000 for voluntary and charity groups.

Well done to all the members, past and present, and continued success to everyone in the Duhallow Choral Society.

Congratulations to Brigid on winning July’s Person of the Month Award, a very deserving and worthy winner.

Kanturk Taekwondo Club

Classes return on Monday, August 21st and continue every Monday and Wednesday in Scoíl Mhuire secondary school hall.

Monday classes: beginners 4pm to 4.50pm and 4.50pm to 5.50pm; advanced class 6pm to 7pm.

Wednesday classes: beginners 5pm to 6pm, advanced class 6pm to 7pm, adult class 7pm to 8pm.

For more information contact 0892387758, Or email: Julian.dalton.cbc1@gmail.com

Coach to the Tullamore Show

Lehane’s Coaches are running a coach to the Tullamore Show on August 13th, leaving Millstreet at 8am, the Sandpit House at 8:05am, Banteer at 8:15am, Kanturk at 8:20am and Mallow at 8:40am sharp. Contact 0872833696 for further details.

St Patrick’s Graveyard Annual Mass

St Patrick’s Graveyard Kanturk will celebrate its Annual Cemetery Mass on Friday 11th August at 7pm.

The Mass will be celebrated in the graveyard. Everyone is welcome to come along and remember all those who are buried in the cemetery. If you don’t have someone in the cemetery you are still welcome to come along and celebrate together.

Kanturk Arts Summer Festival

Kanturk Arts Festival is hosting an outdoor photography exhibition and poetry display in the O’Brien Street Park, Kanturk until August 31st.

You are invited to have a stroll around the park and view the exhibits.

Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club

The Denis Horgan Social Bowling Club’s Jackie Daly and Liam Casey Competition results:

Danny Murphy 23 points, Alan Sexton 3 points, Maurice Cashman 25 points, Richard Harnedy 10 points, Sam Ahern 17 points, John Breen 15 points, Eugene O’Sullivan 12 points, Ned Kelleher 18 points, Dean Sexton 3 points, Edmond Sexton 3 point.

Kanturk Soccer Club Lotto Draw

There was no winner of the Jackpot in Kanturk Soccer Club’s weekly Lotto draw on Saturday 5th August.

Numbers Drawn were 1, 40, 13,20, 37 and the Bonus Number was 6. Winner of the bonus number draw was Ollie Keaeney, Lismire. Lucky Dips winners were. Gavin O’Neill, Lismire, Siobhan Duggan, Kanturk, Matt Coakley, Kanturk, William Moloney, Kanturk, Peader Aspel, Kanturk and Breeda O’Leary, Castlemagner (on line).

Next week’s Jackpot €5,300 and Tickets for Kanturk Soccer Clubs Lotto will be outside Kanturk Credit Union and in Spar forecourt on Saturday from 9am to 1pm.

Don’t forget if you’re not in, you can’t win. Thanks again to all who support Kanturk AFC.