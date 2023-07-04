Plan to expand emergency department at Cork University Hospital referred to An Bord Pleanála

The plan makes provision for a two-storey extension to the emergency department at the hospital.

A PLAN to extend the footprint of the existing emergency department at the Cork University Hospital has been put on hold after planning permission granted by Cork City Council was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In April the HSE lodged an application with the local authority for a two-story 439 sq metre extension with a rooftop plant room.

The plan also made provision for a new ambulance entrance, new CT scanning area the installation of an underground decontamination waste holding tank, alterations to the set down car-park are serving the Glandore Centre and other ancillary works necessary to complete the development.

A number of third party submissions/observations were subsequently lodged with planners in relation to the proposed development from local residents and bodies including Irish Water and the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA).

Among the concerns raised were that it would have a negative impact on surrounding properties due to its scale, car-parking on the CUH was already at saturation point, the potential for noise pollution from the rooftop plant, that the nature of the waste being stored was not clear and that there had been no consultation with local residents in relation to the proposal.

In their submission the IAA wrote that the applicant should be required to undertake a preliminary screening assessment in order to confirm the planned development and any cranes used during its construction would not have an impact on the safety of helicopters operating in the vicinity of the hospital.

In making their decision City Council planners ruled that an environmental impact assessment was not required as it was not likely to have any significant effects on the local environment.

In granting permission for the development the planners reports said the authority supported the scheme, saying the planned development was “not over excessive”, that any overshadowing would be substantially contained with the CUH boundary and the design was in keeping with that of the existing hospital building.

While the report said it noted concerns over the decontamination unit the plans showed there was already an existing in situ that was being relocated.

It noted the scale of the scheme was “small in relative terms”, there was no evidence it would generate any significant noise impacts and the councils Environment Section had no objections with regard to contamination or noise.

The report concluded that the development “was in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area” and recommended it be given the green light subject to a number of conditions relating to issues including the orderly management, waste disposal, noise levels and working hours during construction.

That has now been referred to the appeals board, with the case due to be decided by October 26.