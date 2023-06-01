Picturesque Tubrid Well draws crowds from far and wide

Michael and Phil Twomey along with Denis Lane at the annual Tubrid Well Mass in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Mary O'Riordan, Knocknagree, Noreen O'Riordan, Gneeveguilla and Moira O'Keeffe, Cullen met up at the annual Tubrid Well Mass in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Kathleen and Jimmy O'Leary meet up with Davie Twomey at the annual Tubrid Well Mass in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Though a constant flow of young and old convene on Tubrid and its Lourdes Grotto to Our Lady throughout the year, it reached a peak during May for patrons to gather, pray and sample Holy Water with the hope of cures for the handicapped and ill.

On a glorious evening, the chief celebrant at the Mass was Canon John Fitzgerald PP assisted by Fr. Seán Tucker and Fr. John O’Shea while Millstreet Choir, Millstreet Community Singers and Millstreet Pipe Band maintained a long tradition with Tubrid, attending and delivering a fitting recital.

Canon Fitzgerald spoke on the wonderful gift that Tubrid brings both as a supplier of water and a place of prayer and peace.

Tubrid is the second largest well in Britain and Ireland, 40 feet in diameter as an abundance of clear spring water gushes up all seasons of the year from a source that supplies Millstreet Town and its hinterland.

Over the years, significant improvements have aided visitors in the provision of a better road service, extra car parking, seating, lighting at Grotto and Access Road.