Pictures show Cork families enjoying Kilbrin and Ballyclough confirmation day

Children from Scoil Eoin Naofa, Ballyclough, pictured on their Confirmation day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough, with Bishop William Crean, School Principal Annette Golden, Teachers Donagh O’Mahony and Conor Linehan and SNA Elaine Kelly. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald Emmie Evans, Ballyclough, was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Robyn Dempsey, Ballyclough, pictured with her parents Dennis and Siobhán, her brother Calum and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Katie Fitzgerald, Ballyclough, was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough. Conor O’Dea, Kilbrin, was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Ryan Casey, Kilbrin, was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Anina May Cremin, Kilbrin, was confirmed by Bishop William Crean in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Rory Barry, pictured with his parents Ger and Timony, brother Cillian and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Children from Scoil Eoin Baiste, Kilbrin, pictured on their Confirmation day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough, with Bishop William Crean and School Principal Celine Doody Anna Duggan, Ballyclough, pictured with her parents Maria and Bernard and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Hugh Tyrrell, Ballyclough, pictured with his parents Claire and Robert and Bishop William Crean on his Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Eimear Heffernan, Kilbrin, pictured with her parents Liz and William, her brothers Gearóid and Ronan and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough Caoimhe Callanan, Ballyclough, pictured with her parents Yvonne and John and Bishop William Crean on her Confirmation Day in the Church of St. John the Baptist, Ballyclough

Sheila Fitzgerald Corkman Thu 6 Apr 2023 at 14:39







There was a large turnout from families and relatives as pupils from Kilbrin and Ballyclough made their confirmations at the weekend.