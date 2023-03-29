Pictures of Strictly Come Dancing with Castlemagner GAA

Click the photo below for more fantastic pics!

They say dancing is the closest thing to magic and this sentiment was vividly expressed by the 12 couples who tripped the light fantastic before a 900 strong audience at Castlemagner Strictly Come Dancing in the Charleville Park Hotel last Saturday night

The fund-raising event to develop an Astroturf training facility and further works on the grounds of the GAA club was deemed a huge success and was excellently hosted by Charleville native and winner of ‘The Voice of Ireland’ Keith Hanley.

Castlemagner GAA club Chairman Thomas Lenihan welcomed everybody while expressing gratitude on behalf of the club to the dancers, choreographer, the many sponsors and members of the organising committee. Thomas acknowledged the work of other groups in the community, encouraging everyone to become involved in the on going works in developing Castlemagner.

Judges Mags O’Riordan, Mags Nugent, Aideen McAuliffe, Noeleen Moylan and Thomas Tobin were astounded by the high level of talent on display from the 12 couples.

Choreographer Miriam Ball put the contestants through their paces over the past few months and rehearsals paid off with sterling performances on the big night.

The Public Vote winners receiving the most votes on the night were Tracey Fitzgerald and Conor Murphy. Tracey is a child care professional working at the local Cairdeas Childcare and Conor works as a home energy advisor at Ashgrove Renewables. The couple got a huge ovation from the crowd to seal the deal.

The Judges’ Vote on the night was awarded to Caroline Cott and Ger Harrington. Caroline is national school teacher in nearby Churchtown, while Ger is a construction professional based in Cork.

Castlemagner GAA club Chairman Thomas Lenihan said the evening was a huge success, all thanks to the participants.

“Everyone in our club is most grateful to all contestants for making such a commitment in their lives to help out with this fundraising event, also to the public and sponsors who gave so generously towards this fund-raiser”.

Bringing the formalities to a close, chairperson of the organising committee Siobhan O’Connell expressed her gratitude to everyone for making the night a resounding success.

Overall winners Tracey Fitzgerald and Conor Murphy paid tribute to the hard work put in by all the dancers and by choreographer Miriam Ball.

“I’m speechless, shocked and delighted” said Tracy. “Not only did we meet fantastic dancers along the way, but we made great friends also. Both Conor and I had great support from our families friends and representing Cairdeas Childcare where I work has been a huge bonus, particularly for all the children and parents who supported us with all their kind wishes”.

Conor Murphy described the experience as simply ‘fantastic from start to finish’.

“We have a great community here in Castlemagner with great people. The club and community have big ambitions and we received fantastic support from so many people who donated to the cause. It was a massive thrill to be a part of such a fantastic show and I can’t thank Miriam Ball and the organising committee enough,” Conor said.

Ger Harrington and Caroline Cott were the judges’ favourites on the night. Ger said: “This was a brilliant experience and something I will never forget. All our dancing companions were a great bunch of people and we had a great laugh on our journey. Special mention to my dance partner Caroline, I couldn’t have made it to the end without her amazing will and drive. Also, huge thanks to Shibhán and the entire team for such a wonderful experience.”

Caroline Cott said that from the outset, all participants were urged to enjoy every single moment.

“There were highs and lows, nerves and self-doubt, but the craic we had surpassed everything else. Ger and I were ecstatic to be awarded first place in the Judges Choice award.”