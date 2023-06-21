Photos show Newmarket celebrating night of music and dancing as it raises funds for Cancer Connect

Donie and Catherine Cremin from Bruff were at the fundraising dance for the Connect Cancer Service at Newmarket CYMS Hall

Volunteer drivers for the Cancer Connect Service pictured at the fundraising dance in Newmarket last Friday night included Sheila O’ Keeffe, Tullylease, Eileen O’ Connor, Boherbue, Dan Murphy, Newmarket, Vera Walsh, Newmarket, Ellen Murphy, Boherbue, Maureen Hourigan, Newmarket, Jim Stack, Rockchapel and Margaret Daly, Newmarket. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Ii is said that ‘music connects people’ and this quote certainly rang true in Newmarket last weekend when a night of music and dancing raised € 2,350 for the local Cancer Connect service.

The venue was the CYMS Hall and the event was organised and run by John Joe Herlihy and Phil Fealey who are well known to patrons of the dancing circuit.

Dan Murphy, Cancer Connect Board Member and Volunteer Driver said:

“Proceeds from this dance will go directly to the Cancer Connect Charity which does not receive any government funding and is reliant on fundraising events like this.”

A special thank you to all the wonderful musicians who took part on the night and who provided such great entertainment with an electric atmosphere, everyone left with a smile on their face,” Dan continued.

“It was gratifying to see so many former users of the service at the event in good health and great spirits. The fundraiser was very well supported locally and a great night was enjoyed by all. Many thanks also to all who contributed so many spot prizes on the night and the many volunteer drivers and others who assisted in the smooth running of the function.”

“Special thanks also to the evergreen John Joe Herlihy and Phil Fealey for organising the event. They run very successful dances at various venues on a weekly basis and kindly volunteered to run this event as a fundraiser for Cancer Connect,” Dan added.

Dan went on to outline how the Cancer Connect Service provides transport needs free of charge for those attending Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy throughout the duration of their treatment. “We would urge anyone needing such services to contact Cancer Connect at 021 2038562 or 085 2660918. We guarantee a professional, emphatic and confidential service to ease the burden on patients and families during this difficult time in their lives”

Dan added “Any one wishing to give one day a month on a Monday to Friday basis as a volunteer driver should also make contact with the Charity at the phone numbers provided. There is a great sense of doing something worthwhile, personal satisfaction and gratitude for our own good health felt by the drivers” he said.

Cancer Connect has been operating since 2011. It is a free, flexible and confidential service, running five days a week to Cork hospitals and manned entirely by volunteer drivers.