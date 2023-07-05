Photos show life of Sarah Curran being celebrated in Newmarket’s Cultúrlann

Conor and Patsy O’ Leary, Cullen, pictured at the ‘Tribute to the Life of Sarah Curran’ event which was held at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Meelin musician Meadhbh Walsh performed at the ‘Tribute to the Life of Sarah Curran’ event which was held at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Mother and daughter Cis Guiney and Norrie O’ Sullivan enjoying the Sarah Curran event at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Katherine Walshe created a script and arranged the music for ‘A Tribute to the Life of Sarah Curran’ which was staged at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket on midsummers night.

Ben Joe and Mary Walsh chatting to actor Michael Patric at the Sarah Curran event in the Cultúrlann, Newmarket

Philip Linehan, Ben Quinlan, Meadhbh Walsh, Mahilet O’ Leary, Katherine Walshe and Vy-Ha O’ Leary who took part in ‘A Tribute to Sarah Curran’ at the Cultúrlann, Newmarket, pictured beside Sarah’s grave in the Protestant Churchyard at the rear of the theatre. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

The life of Sarah Curran (1782-1808) was celebrated at Newmarket’s Cultúrlann on the evening of the summer solstice on June 21.

Katherine Walshe and Philip Linehan provided an illustrated narration of the key events that marked the short life of this local legend.

The large audience heard a selection of melodies by the Irish poet Thomas Moore, including The Minstrel Boy, The Harp That Once Through Tara’s Halls, ‘Tis the Last Rose of Summer and the melody written by Moore about Sarah Curran entitled She Is Far From the Land.

The beautiful renditions were performed by Meadhbh Walsh, Ben Quinlan, and the O’Leary Sisters.

The format of the event aligned with the life of Sarah Curran from her birth in Newmarket in 1782, through her adolescence in Dublin and her attachment to Robert Emmet, the Irish patriot who helped to create the Irish nation, to her marriage to Henry Sturgeon, a British Army engineer, followed by her time in Sicily, before her rapid decline into illness, untimely death in England, and burial in Newmarket in 1808.

The event came about as a result of a request from the Cultúrlann Committee to Katherine Walshe to create a script and arrange the music based on the research she had previously carried out on the world-renowned cultural icon.

Sarah Curran was a singer, a musician, a poet, and an artist. She was also the youngest daughter of the highly acclaimed Irish lawyer, John Philpot Curran, who was born in Newmarket.

Katherine’s reasons for researching the facts relating to Sarah Curran’s life in the lead-up to 2022 stemmed from being from the same area and learning about her at school.

She was also interested in linking this local history with national and international history. It provided an opportunity to research Sarah’s interest in music and fashion in the early 1800s.

Katherine was mindful of the 240th anniversary in 2022, of the birth of Sarah Curran. While much had been written about her for centuries, previous books dedicated to her were published a long time ago and were not illustrated.

With assistance from artist Abby Reynolds, also from Newmarket, Katherine produced for the commemoration year ‘Sarah and the Priory’, an illustrated limited print run hardback book.

Anyone wishing to virtually view the places and events associated with Sarah Curran is welcome to download (free) the App ‘Spaces by Wix’ and search, using Invite Code 81RY5V, for the interactive map ‘Sarah and the Priory’ created by Katherine.