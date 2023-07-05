Photos show hardy athletes taking part in Millstreet five-mile memorial run

Five week old Rena Burton pictured with mum and dad Denise and Alan at the Millstreet AC promoted Willie Neenan Memorial 5 Mile Road Race. Picture John Tarrant

Outright winner Mark Walsh (Leevale) numbered 637 heads the field in the Willie Neenan Memorial 5 Mile Roadrace. All photos by John Tarrant.

A large field adjusted to damp conditions for a race acknowledged the memory of a man known fondly as Mr. Millstreet in athletics who delivered a lifetime to the sport for more than 60 years.

A great friend, Fr. Paddy Byrne, former US coach, donated a magnificent perpetual Cup won by him at the famous Banteer Sports in 1955.

At the completion of a picturesque circuit,Walsh delivered a competent performance, turning on the style along with Brian Murphy (Iveragh) in runner up place and defending holder Michael McMahon taking third place.

Little separated the top five and in an exciting finish, Walsh held that extra degree of stamina on emerging to the fore and stormed clear to win by a comfortable 23 seconds from Murphy. Walsh, son of legendary coach and 1972 Olympian Donie, is enjoying a great run of late including victory in the Midleton 5 mile.

“I really liked the Millstreet course and it allowed me to finish really well, it was a great race, despite the weather, a large crowd came out to offer encouragement,” said Walsh.

Martina Kiely (St. Finbarrs) charted a safe path before her supporters to take the senior ladies category and capture the Richard and Chris Kiely Memorial Cup. Kiely followed up to add to her five in a row of Millstreet titles on her home patch in front of packed streets with Castlemagner native Carol Finn (Leevale) in runner up position.

“It was great to return and complete another Millstreet win. This is a special race for me, Willie Neenan was my coach earlier in career, he had a huge influence and I’m just delighted to return and win this latest staging,” said Martina.

Results:

Senior Men: (1) M Walsh (Leevale) 25.46; (2) B Murphy (Iveragh) 26.09, (3) M McMahon (North Cork) 26.20; (4) B Twohig (St. Finbarr’s) 26.27, (5) N O’Donoughue (East Cork) 26.46; (6) E O’Connor (NA) 27.12; (7) D Guina (West Limerick) 27.30; (8) S Twohig (St. Finbarr’s) 27.36.

Senior Ladies: (1) M Kiely(St. Finbarr’s) 28.56, (2) N O’Mahony (Tralee) 29.04, (3) M Kenny (Leevale) 30.14, (4) C Finn (Leevale) 30.48; (5)R O’Shea (Cork Track Club) 31.20; (6)M O’Keeffe (Kanturk) 34.37).