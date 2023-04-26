Photos show bikers gathering to remember the late Derek O’Sullivan

The huge numbers of bikers who assembled at the Sandpit House for the recent Derek O’Suillivan Memorial Run.

Andy McSweeney enjoying the atmosphere ahead of the Derek O’Suillivan Memorial Run that commenced at the Sandpit House, Dromtariffe.

Richard Cullinane, the organiser of the Motorbike Memorial Run that was held in memory of Derek O’Suillivan.

Motorcycle enthusiasts in numbers convened on Dromtariffe’s Sandpit House for the recent Derek O’Sullivan Memorial Run over picturesque terrain in Cork and Kerry.

Organiser Richard Cullinane expressed delight at the turnout, the occasion marking the 25th Anniversary of the passing of Derek from Cullen.

“Derek’s untimely passing is remembered. He was a good friend, his memory lives on and we’re thrilled by the massive response from so many bike enthusiasts. Fortunately the weather favoured the occasion, the numbers have come out from all over Cork and Kerry on a wonderful successful day”, said Richard.

Bikers hit the trail to Cullen Graveyard where Derek is buried before progressing to Ballydesmond, Castleisland, Farranfore, Killarney, Rathmore and Millstreet for a welcome return to the Sandpit House.

“The circuit was absolutely buzzing and the bikers were very impressed by the welcome they received in towns and villages”, said a delighted Richard.