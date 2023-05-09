Paul Street Shopping Centre in Cork to go under the hammer with €1.95m price tag

The Paul Street Shopping Centre in the heart of Cork City.

The Paul Street Shopping Centre in the heart of Cork City is set to go under the virtual hammer in an online auction next week, with a price tag just shy of €2 million.

The guide price of €1,950,000 is considerably lower that the €3.65 million quoted when the centre last went up for sale back in November 2019.

The iconic two-story building, situated just 100-metres from Patrick Street and close to the busy retail developments on Cornmarket Street, Opera Lane and Half Moon Street, was constructed by O’Callaghan Properties and opened 1985.

Online auction site Bid X1, which is hosting the sale next Thursday, May 18, described the centre as being one of the first modern shopping centres and urban regeneration projects in the country.

It is anchored by a 30,000ft Tesco store and attached to Cork’s largest 730-space multi-story car park.

While Bid X1 stressed that neither of these were included in the sale package, they did point out their value in terms of drawing consistent footfall through the shopping centre.

The remaining retail portion of the centre extends to a net internal area of 13,793sq ft and is comprised of 19 independent retail units set within a covered mall area.

Of these, 14 are currently occupied by tenants who will not be affected who will not be affected in the event of there being a successful bid for the centre.

According to Bid X1 the occupied units realise a combined annual rent of €311,500, with and annual net operating income (NOI) of €283,322 per annum.

This equates to a 13.2% net initial yield (on NOI) with “excellent reversionary potential.”

A full breakdown of the current tenants, their individual annual rents and the lengths of their leases is available to view at www.bidx1.com.

“There are currently 5 vacant unit creating an asset management opportunity and increase rental income,” said Bid X1.

“This property presents a unique opportunity to re-purpose and modernise the Shopping centre while incorporating the front outside Square into the retail offering,” it added.

Full details of the lot, including a legal pack of relevant documents, is available to view at the Bid X1 website.

A bidding deposit of €20,000 is required, which will be refunded in full if a bid proves unsuccessful.