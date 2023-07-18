Pathologist who conducted post mortem exam on remains of murder victim died weeks later, cold case trial hears

The pathologist who carried out the postmortem on Cork woman Nora Sheehan, whose body was found dumped in dense undergrowth 42 years ago, died weeks after carrying out the examination, a cold case murder trial has heard.

Noel Long (74) with an address at Maulbawn, Passage West, Co. Cork has pleaded not guilty to murdering 54-year-old Nora Sheehan between June 6 and June 12, 1981 at an unknown place within the State. Her body was found by forestry workers at The Viewing Point, Shippool Woods in Cork six days after she went missing.

Thereasa Hogan (80) told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that she worked with and was familiar with the handwriting of pathologist Dr Robert Dermot Coakley, who had carried out a postmortem on Ms Sheehan.

Under cross-examination, Ms Hogan agreed with Michael Delaney SC, defending, that the post mortem was not signed by Dr Coakley but that she had identified his handwriting from the document. She also agreed that Dr Coakely had died on August 5, 1981.

In the postmortem read to the court, Dr Coakley said he had visited Shippool Woods at 8.35pm on June 12, 1981 and saw the dead body of a woman lying partly on her back.

Dr Coakley returned to the scene the next day where he described a bundle of loose clothing lying on the upper part of the body. A garment was pulled over the trunk of the body and head. Numerous flies and maggots were present on the face and in the hair.

Dr Coakley commenced the post mortem that evening and said the body had been identified to him as Mrs Nora Sheehan. He said she was five feet one inch and weighed nine stone and one pound. There was bruising over the cheekbones, on the forehead, on the top of the head, on the left lower jaw and to the nose and lip.

There were scratches on the buttocks most likely caused by briars. There was also bruising in the anterior wall of the vagina and it showed the presence of spermatozoa. There was a bandage on the left upper arm and rodent damage to the left hand and little finger.

Joan Holland, who was 19 years of age in 1981 and was also called to give evidence today, told prosecution counsel that her father asked for a lift to Albert Road, which was near South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, on the night of June 6 1981.

Ms Holland said her then boyfriend and now husband drove them to the location and that she sat in the front passenger seat. They stopped at the traffic lights in front of the hospital around 8.45pm and the witness could see Mrs Sheehan, who she knew, standing at the junction waving at cars. "We obviously said something about it inside the car. I said inside the car that something would happen to her sometime with the way she was going on," the witness told the jury.

Ms Holland said that Mrs Sheehan was well dressed that night and wearing a navy hat and coat. "I think she had a bag. She didn't look as if she was going anywhere, she was just waving," she said. The witness thought Mrs Sheehan was "kind of far away from home" as she was used to seeing the mother-of-three near where they both lived.

Retired garda Danny Harrington gave evidence that he was in Togher Garda Station on June 9 1981 when James Sheehan Senior and his son James Sheehan Junior arrived at the station to report Nora missing. "They were very worried as they hadn't seen her since June 6," he said.

Mr Sheehan Snr and Jnr told the witness that they had been informed that Mrs Sheehan was last seen when she attended hospital at 9pm on June 6 to treat a dog bite. Mr Harrington said that Mrs Sheehan's son was very worried that night and had broke down crying. "In between then and June 9 Mr Sheehan Jnr returned to the station, he was very concerned," he said.

Retired Superintendent Matthew Thorn (91) told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that he stopped accused man Mr Long driving a blue Opel Kadett on the Curraheen Road in Bishopstown in Cork on the morning of June 16, 1981. Mr Thorn said he sat into the front passenger seat of the car and directed the accused to drive to the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city. The Kadett was put into the station yard.

Retired Detective Inspector Colm Dardis (86), who was attached to the ballistics section of the Garda Technical Bureau in June 1981, said he attended the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork on June 16, 1981 to examine a light blue Opel Kadett car. Mr Dardis said the car was in good condition, well maintained and appeared to have been touched up regularly. "The inside of the car was well kept and appeared recently cleaned to me," he said.

Mr Dardis said he examined the car and took 44 surface lifts from the inside of the Kadett and its boot.

The trial continues tomorrow in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.