Over 400 bikers ensure final north Cork Mick O’Regan Run ends on a high

The 11th and final Mick O’Regan Motorbike Run left Buttevant last Saturday afternoon to cover a route that included areas of Co. Cork and Co. Limerick in memory of a fallen biker and in aid of a good cause.

In aid of Pieta House, the hugely popular run had personnel on duty throughout the route collecting from motorists and pedestrians alike. Over 400 bikers from across the country and beyond took part in the event.

The parade of noise came through Mallow just after 1pm with the weather being very favourable throughout. Traffic marshals, Gardai and a Mallow Fire Tender were on hand to ensure a smooth and safe route for the bikers as they headed East through the Spa enroute for Castletownroche, Ballyhooly, Fermoy and in to parts of Limerick before returning to Buttevant.

It was always the intention of the organisers to finish after 10 years but because Covid-19 disrupted 2020 they decided to carry on for one more year. Chief organiser Bertie O’Regan said “we wanted to go out on a high and, my goodness, it couldn’t get any higher than this. From the viewpoint of attendance this is by far our biggest group of bikes ever”

He went on to say: “everybody says motorbikes are dangerous, and they are without a doubt. However, who would think you could put your motorbike to such good use. For any rider out there who is reading this and who took part in any of our runs or all of our runs over the ten years, here is what you have done. Not counting this year, you have helped raise €200,000 for suicide charities”.

Pieta say it costs €1,000 to take a client from their first consultation all the way through their treatment and back to good mental health. Therefore, together Bertie and his team have saved 200 lives.

Pieta also say that when one person dies by suicide 70 people on average are bereaved by that tragedy. By this statistic you are responsible for changing the lives of 14,000 people for the better. To put it in context, that is the same as the entire population of Killarney.

The organisers of the Mick O’Regan Run wish to thank the people of Buttevant, Mallow, Fermoy, Mitchelstown and Charleville for their patience last Saturday and for the generous donations given to the bucket collectors.

They would also like to acknowledge the great help received from An Garda Siochana, the Fire Services, static and motorbike marshals who created a safe passage through the towns and countryside traversed by the run.

Bertie O’Regan, on behalf of the organising committee, asked to express his undying gratitude to every single person who helped or donated in any way to make this run a success over the years. He said, if you have been involved in any way whatsoever, sit back and say to yourself: ‘I helped save the lives of 200 people and I saved 14,000 people from bereavement’.

Certainly, a very encouraging thought.