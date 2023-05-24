Opportunity knocks for Cork Irish speakers as TG4 seeks new presenting talent

A CORK Irish speaker could land a coveted role as a TG4 continuity and weather presenter as the Irish language station has announced a new talent search. The station announced the search with a press statement issued this week. To date there has only been one continuity and weather presenter from Cork on TG4. Páidí Ó Lionáird went on to become a Nuacht TG4 programme editor. The new presenters will be based at the TG4 Headquarters in Conamara. Their duties will include: preparing and presenting daily weather segments, drafting scripts, doing voice overs on some TG4 promos, as well as monitoring the TG4 social media platforms. On occasion the presenter may be asked to represent TG4 at public events. Caitlín Nic Aoidh has been a weather and continuity presenter with TG4 for many years “We are delighted to be adding to our panel of Weather and Continuity Presenters,” she said. “It is a wonderful opportunity for someone wishing to take a step towards working in the media sector. A number of established presenters started on TG4’s Continuity and Weather presenters panel: Aoife Ní Thuairisg, Síle Seoige, Daithí Ó Sé, Páidí Ó Lionáird and many others. “Best of luck to all those applying. Go n-éirí libh!” Those applying to be on the TG4 panel would need to be fluent as Gaeilge and have an excellent standard of written Irish. No presenting experience is required as training will be provided. To apply to be on the panel please send a one minute video clip describing yourself, along with a CV to: cv@tg4.ie. Please apply before June 8, 2023. Candidates will be shortlisted and those on this list will be invited to attend a screen trials day in TG4, Baile na hAbhann, Co. Galway on June 22.