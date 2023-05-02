One fifth of Cork businesses say they want to go cashless

Survey also finds many Cork merchants remain upbeat about their future business prospects

WITH the ever-increasing trend towards card payment’s, a new survey has revealed that just over one-fifth of Cork businesses would prefer to move to a fully cashless operational model.

This was one of findings of a recent survey undertaken by payment technology solutions operator BOI Payment Acceptance (BOIPA), which questioned businesses about the current payment landscape as well as business confidence and concerns.

The survey found that in addition to one-in-five respondents saying they are ready to drop cash altogether in favour of card payments, 64% of those surveyed said they believed card payments were more cost effective, safer and more secure than handling cash.

Another key finding was that the potential for mobile wallet usage has yet to be fully tapped, with 42% of Cork businesses seemingly not aware there is no contactless limit for transactions.

Conor Quirke, BOI Acceptance payment’s general manager, said the findings of the survey signalled what he said was a “growing consciousness” of the benefits from the continued advances within the digital payments sector.

“While the number of businesses that are unaware of the absence of a contactless limit on phones and watches may seem high, given that less than 10% of transactions were made through mobile wallets two-years-ago, its potential is still being realised,” said Mr Quinn.

He said that what the survey also showed was that people were realising the benefits that digital payment technology offers.

“From reducing cash lodgement trips to the bank and managing day-to-day cash flow through to streamlining administrative tasks and planning,” said Mr Quirke.

“Let’s not forget, the reduced security risk of not having large amounts, or indeed any amount of cash on site,” he added.

Meanwhile, the survey found that despite global economic uncertainty, many Cork merchants remain optimistic about their future business prospects.

While three-quarters of Cork merchants expressed concerns about the combined impact of the cost of living crisis and rising running costs on their business, 59% of respondents said they believed their business would grow and expand over the next 12-months.

Only 14% of Cork respondents said they feared they may have to scale down their operations or close down.

“In addition to showing that businesses are continuing to embrace digital payment technology, our merchants insights show there is very upbeat sentiment among Irish businesses, despite the challenging macro-economic picture,” concluded Mr Quirke.