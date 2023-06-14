Ombudsman’s office received 345 complaints from Cork during 2022

The majority of complaints against Cork City and county Councils related to housing and planning.

Ombudsman Ger Deering’s report found a 20% spike in complaints during 2022 when compared to the previous year

FIGURES released by the Ombudsman have revealed Cork accounted for the second highest number of complaints behind Dublin received by his office over the course of 2022.

The figures were contained the Ombudsman Ger Deering’s annual report for 2022, which revealed there were a record 4,791 complaints about public bodies during the year – almost 20% up on the 2021 total.

The report revealed that 345 complaints (7.2% of the 2022 total) came from people living in Cork.

Of these 78 complaints were about Cork City Council and 65 about Cork County Council, with Mr Deering saying the majority of complaints relating to housing or planning issues.

The report found that complaints about local authorities represented more than a quarter of the overall national total at 1,269, with housing issues accounting for 60% of those, planning 15% , with these two categories combined with ‘road related’ issues making up just over 80% of the total complaints in the sector.

One case cited within the report related to a complaint from ‘Barry’ that Cork County Council had failed to accommodate him and his partner a property, despite being aware of his partner’s severe psychiatric condition.

Barry said the couple were facing homelessness and that his partner required stable and secure accommodation to manage his condition. The couple had been on the council’s waiting list since 2017 and had been bidding extensively for a home but no offers of housing were made to theme.

The Ombudsman investigation found that while the couple had been submitting medical evidence of the man’s condition since September 2020, Barry’s partner was not granted medical priority until December 2021.

While the couple, on the request of the council, had submitted a ‘support plan’ to assess supports available to maintain a tenancy, the authority failed to inform them it was not satisfied with the plan received and would not consider them for housing until a new plan was submitted.

The requirement to provide a support plan is not set out in policy or legislation under the housing allocation process and the investigation found the couple had sufficient supports, and despite one incident of arrears, had been maintaining tenancies for a number of years.

After the Ombudsman queried the legislative basis for the request of a support plan, he recommended that the council review its decision not to consider the couple for housing until a new plan was submitted. However, shortly after, the council informed the Ombudsman that the couple had been made an offer of a property managed by an approved housing agency.

Mr Deering said complaints about Government departments and offices accounted for the largest number of complaints last year at 1,842 - representing an increase of 73% on 2021. These included 853 complaints about the Department of Foreign Affairs, 835 of which related to passport issues, and 621 complaints about the Department of Social Protection.

There were 790 complaints about health and social cares bodies, 300 of these about the HSE and 104 about Tusla the Child and Family agency.

Mr Deering said his office completed 4,808 complaints across course of 2022, the highest ever in its history and a 21% increase on the 2021 figure.

The Office also responded to 6,710 enquiries (an increase of 9.5%).

The Ombudsman’s annual report for 2022 is available at www.ombudsman.ie.