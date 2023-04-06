North Cork woman elected Macra vice-president for the Munster region

Aisling O’Keeffe, from Banteer vows to make Macra ‘a strong organisation for members’

Macra vice-president elect for the Munster region, Banteer woman Aishling O’Keeffe (wearing red), with incoming president Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock and fellow vice-presidents elect Patrick Jordan from Tullow Robert Lally from Claremorris.

A North Cork woman has vowed to “drive the whole Munster region ahead” after taking up the role of Macra Na Feirme regional vice-president.

Aishling O’Keeffe, an accountant/auditor from Banteer who a member of the local Macra club since has been 2016, will hold the position for the next two-years following her election to the prestigious role.

The election process saw Elaine Houlihan from Kilmallock, Co Limerick become the 39th Macra president and only the second woman to hold the role, following in the footsteps of Cork woman Catherine Buckley in 2007-2009.

The process also saw Robert Lally form Claremorris and Patrick Jordan from Tullow elected regional vice-presidents for the North West and Leinster respectively.

They will formally take up their new positions in May

Since joining Banteer Macra seven-years ago Aishling O’Keeffe has served as the club PRO, chair and president from 2019-2022.

She has also served as Avondhu secretary & Cork County PRO is the current Avondhu and Cork County chair and has served on the Macra national finance and competitions committees.

Her other achievements have included winning to the 2017 FBD ‘National Capers’ final & the 2022 Novice Debating national final and was a President’s Medal in the 2021 & 2022 ABP Leader of the Year competition.

Her campaign issues included increasing the social media of Munster clubs, facilitating the return of the Munster Forum to promote greater communication and cooperation across the region and encouraging an increased level of activity in competitions through workshops across the region.

In her pre-election statement Aisling said she was keen to give back to the Macra and vowed to make it “a stronger organisation for current and future members.”

“As vice-president I want to support the clubs and counties in Munster and every member within the region. I would be a key of contact for the clubs and a key link between the national organisation and the members,” wrote Aisling,

“I plan to attend at least one meeting and social event in each county every year and will always be assessable to members. Macra has so much to offer and I want to drive the whole Munster region forward over the next two-years,” she added.

Speaking after the announcement of the election results, the current Macra national president John Keane, heartily congratulated the new members of the executive.

“I know that all the candidates elected today will be able to meet the challenges and lead Macra to greater heights, “ said Mr Keane.

“Well done to all candidates who put themselves forward for the election,” he added.