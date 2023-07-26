North Cork village shortlisted by Council in the National Pride of Place Awards

Boherbue Village has been shortlisted with four other towns by Cork County Council to represent the County in this years All Ireland Pride of Place competition.

‘The Beeches’ at the eastern end of Boherbue which was redeveloped is now home to lots of new families

The overall look of Boherbue has been transformed over the past few years and their work is very evident to anyone passing through the village.

It is said that hard work pays off in spades and this certainly rings true for Boherbue Tidy Towns Group because the village has been shortlisted by Cork County Council along with the communities of Banteer, Rylane, Youghal and Clonakilty to represent Co. Cork in this years All Ireland Pride of Place competition.

Chairman of Boherbue Tidy Towns Michael Cronin said: “The overall look of Boherbue has been transformed over the past few years and this work is very evident to anyone passing through the village. There is no doubt that the honour of representing our county in this All Ireland competition is due recognition for the huge amount of voluntary work carried out by the Tidy Towns Group over the years.”

Michael outlined how the voluntary work of over 25 volunteers and many others who support the work throughout the year ensures that Boherbue is kept in pristine condition as well as enabling the group to tackle new projects each year.

“We work closely with Cork County Council, IRD Duhallow, the three schools, Community groups and Businesses in the village and this is vitally important to our work.

“In March each year we start out with a general tidy up to make sure the village is looking its best for the year ahead. We also carry out enhancement works, as well as biodiversity and sustainability projects which are now becoming a significant part of our work.

“Every year we also carry out a clean-up of the roadsides around Boherbue, as part of the National Spring clean initiative and this year we collected over 100 bags of rubbish.

“We have developed or revamped over 15 gardens and shrubberies throughout the village including the redevelopment of the centre island area in the square,” Michael explained.

Boherbue Tidy Towns Group can be justifiably proud of their nomination and will present their project to the Pride of Place judges on next Monday 31st July at 2pm in the Boherbue Comprehensive School Library. Everybody in the community is invited to attend.