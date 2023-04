The Kanturk waste water plant has reached capacity and may not be ungraded until 2028

A planning application for six units in Kanturk faces being shot down as Irish water has said the local waster water treatment plant was “constrained and has insufficient capacity to accommodate further development in the area.”

CONCERNS have been raised that serious deficiencies in the Kanturk waste water treatment system could result in no new homes being built in the town for at least another five-years.