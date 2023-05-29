North Cork to Waterford Greenway plan causing ‘serious concerns’ for many local farmers

Land ownership a big issue as 88% of land along the route is private, active farmland

It is proposed that the stretch of Greenway will roughly follow the footprint of the defunct Mallow-Dungarvan railway before linking up with the existing Waterford Greenway.

IFA North Cork chairman Pat O’Keeffe said ‘serious concerns’ have been raised by farmers with holdings along the proposed route of the Greenway.

THE potential impact that the planned Greenway connecting Mallow to Dungarvan along the Blackwater Valley could have on farms along the proposed route has once again come under the spotlight.

A joint initiative between Cork County Council and Waterford City and County Council, the proposal makes provision for a 74km stretch of Greenway, roughly following the footprint of the former Mallow-Dungarvan railway line, which closed down in 1961.

It would run through a number of North Cork towns and villages, incorporating landmark bridges and viaducts, including the iconic Carrigabrick viaduct spanning the River Blackwater in Fermoy.

It would then link up with the existing Waterford Greenway.

A delegation from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has met with senior officials from both local authorities to highlight what IFA North Cork chairman Pat O’Keeffe said were “serious concerns’ raised by farmers over in relation to the Greenway project.

Chief among these was that much of the former railway line was no longer in public ownership, with many sections of it purchased by farmers over the years.

Mr O’Keeffe said these concerns were brought sharply into focus after it emerged during the meeting that 88% of the proposed Greenway would be comprised of private, active farmlands and only 12% of public lands.

“Farmers now own and use most of the land where the abandoned railway line existed. It’s part of their farm and in many cases includes private houses and farmyards,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

He told Council officials that the IFA had recently held public meetings about the proposed Greenway in Fermoy and Ballyduff, which were attended by more than 250 farmers

“There was real anger and frustration expressed at these meetings over the lack of proper consultation and engagement, and the failure to understand and appreciate the impact of a Greenway severing or dividing active farms,” said Mr O’Keeffe,

“The IFA has made it abundantly clear to both County Council’s that the current Greenway proposal will sever and divide most of the farms long the route, which is totally unacceptable. The severance and division of farms will not work and must be reviewed by the Council’s,” he added.

Sentiments echoed by IFA Waterford chairman John Heffernan.

“It appears that the Council’s and project promoters did not initially realise that the old, abandoned railway line is long gone and this land is now active farmland in private ownership, making it totally unsuitable for a Greenway,” said Mr Heffernan.

The IFA delegation also raised a number of other issues during the meeting including the loss of privacy due to Greenway’s, land crossings, littering, animal disease and the implications for wildlife around the development works.

Mr O’Keeffe said the meeting was “very useful” as it offered the IFA an opportunity to provide the project team with an in-depth outline of the fears and concerns of farmers regarding the proposed Greenway and the “significant impact” it could have on their properties and businesses.

He said the IFA team pointed out to both Council’s that the association was opposed to any severance of farms or compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for amenity project likes Greenway’s.

“The IFA has negotiated a Code of Best Practice for Greenway’s with the Government and both issues are well flagged in the code. Severance must be avoided and voluntary land purchase agreements must take precedence over CPOs,” said Mr O’Keeffe.

Both local authorities have indicated that based on a combination of site visits over recent weeks and the information and views provided by the IFA and farmers, they will have to take these concerns on board and reassess the project.