North Cork show jumper Shane Sweetnam in top 10 in new global ranking

The latest world ranking list for the globe’s top show jumpers was unveiled this week and Castlemagner rider Shane Sweetnam has been placed in the top 10 at Number 9.

The 41-year-old from Castlemagner had travelled from his US base with high hopes to the Tokyo Olympics when they were eventually held in 2021 but crashed out when he fell from his horse, Alejandro, during one of the qualifiers.

However since going professional in 2010, the North Cork rider has notched up almost 100 wins in international competitions and helped Ireland achieve a gold at the European Equestrian Games in 2017.

His current mount is James Kann Cruz and the pairing are in great form at present, winning a number of competitions.

This week the north Cork rider was speaking to the Irish Horse Board and paid tribute to its breeder, the Connolly family in Galway.

"The family who bred James Kann Cruz – they are not just once-off breeders<” he said. “Their passion, they think a lot about the process and put a lot of money into it. It’s not easy, but to get that reward is really great.

"I know they are always following the horse and hopefully in the future, there will be many more Irish breeders that put in that effort, and can get that success.

“All the horses are jumping well at the moment and that obviously reflects in the rankings – James Kann Cruz's result speak for themselves. He is always in the mix in any big class that h jumps in and that obviously gives a big boost to me in all of the major Grand Prix’s.”