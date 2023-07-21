North Cork should be location for new veterinary college, says Cllr Bernard Moynihan

Cllr Bernard Moynihan is a member of the Governing Body for UCC where there are a number of successful agriculture oriented courses already.

A call has been made for a new School of Veterinary Medicine in UCC, which could be located in the north Cork region of Duhallow.

Ireland should get a new veterinary college and it should be located in UCC, Duhallow based councillor and UCC Governing Body member, Bernard Moynihan has said.

Cllr Moynihan has demanded a new veterninary college in the south of the country by suggesting that the facility to train new vets be located in Duhallow in north Cork due to region’s focus on agriculture.

In his role as a representative of Cork County Council on the UCC Governing Body, he called for an agriculture science course to be set up in the Cork university in 2014 and this has since been established and has been very successful.

His call comes as the Government is considering plans to increase the number of health oriented third level courses around the country, partly to meet the demand for additional GPs due to a shortage of doctors at present.

"UCC has a long tradition of providing top class graduates in food science to the dairy industry over many decades,” said Cllr Moynihan.

“The south of the country is a hugely important region for food production and the equine industry and would be the ideal location.

"I believe myself that Duhallow could be the base for this faculty as we’re not too far from Cork city and centrally located for Munster agriculture."

Cllr Moynihan, who has recently been re-elected to the influential position of Chairman of the Northern Area Committee of Cork County Council, was speaking to The Corkman following his retention of the chairman’s role at this week’s meeting of the body.