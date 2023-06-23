North Cork kingpin Cllr Frank O’Flynn elected the County Mayor

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O Flynn with wife Mary, son Francis John and their dog Copper outside Cork County Hall following his election to the office of first citizen of Cork County. Pic Philip Daly

Cllr Frank O'Flynn is installed as Mayor of County Cork by his predecessor, the outgoing Mayor Danny Collins, at Friday's meeting of Cork County County Council.

IT was more of a coronation than an election which saw Fianna Fáil’s Frank O’Flynn installed as the County Mayor for the last year of the current council term at the Annual General Meeting of Cork County Council on Friday.

The former chairman of Fermoy District Council and the full Council’s Economic Development Committee and a twenty four year veteran of the County Council became the second North Cork man to take the Mayoral chain during the current Council term after his elevation to the top table was uncontested at the AGM. Charleville man Cllr Ian Doyle stepped into the breach in 2020 when Cllr Christopher O’Sullivan was elected to the Dáil.

The election was a formality as, due to a pact between the Fianna Fáil and the Independent councillors, the Fianna Fáil nominee was guaranteed the Mayoral chain for this term, following last year’s tenure of the post by the Independent councillor from west Cork, Danny Collins. Cllr O’Flynn was proposed for the position by his party’s leader in the council, Cllr. Seamus McGrath, the brother of Michael McGrath, the Minister for Finance. His proposal was seconded by the leader of the Independent delegation, Cllr. Declan Hurley.

Councillor after councillor took their turns to describe how when they were first elected to the authority, the first person to welcome them to the chamber was then Cllr – now Mayor – O’Flynn and the former Dairygold employee would promise all the help he could give to the fledgling elected members.

Cllr William O’Leary from Rathcormac, welcoming his colleague’s election, said one benefit of Mayor O’Flynn’s elevation was that his location for the next year would be itemised in the Mayor’s Diary. “The one thing I am looking forward to is the Mayor’s Diary as, for the first time, we will know where and when Frank O’Flynn is,” he said. "Many a colleague of yours would love to have held that information and that will be a vital document going forward.

"We’d be turning up to events and locations and someone would ask, where’s Frank and I would always say, wherever he is, I should be.”

Other councillors paid tribute to the new Mayor’s energy, remarking on how they would get calls from Frank late at night seven days a week.

In his own acceptance speech, the new Mayor acknowledged the ‘tremendous growth and achievements’ that County Cork had witnessed over recent years.

“My key priorities are addressing the pressing issue of housing and the urgent need to provide social and affordable housing,” said Mayor O’Flynn.

“I also want to ensure we continue to work towards our ambitious aims in terms of climate change, economic development and securing adequate resourcing to fund a wide range of community projects.”

A native of Glanworth, Mayor O'Flynn was educated at St Colman’s in Fermoy, before studying Dairy and Food Science at UCC, putting this into practice working with Mitchelstown Co-Op and Dairygold

In assuming the position, Mayor O'Flynn, thanked his wife Mary and their son Francis John, while expressing his profound pride in taking up the role of Mayor.

As current chair of Cork County Council’s Economic Development andTourism Strategic Policy Committee, previous chair of the Northern Committee, the Fermoy Municipal District Committee, the Joint Policing Committee and the 1916 Centenary Commemorative Committee while member of Planning and Development and European Affairs Committee and former member of the Southern Regional Assembly, Mayor O’Flynn brings extensiveexperience of local government to the role.

Mayor O'Flynn has also been an active member of numerous voluntary organisations for decades, as member and vice-chair of Blackwater LEADER and Glanworth Community Council. Moreover, his unwavering support for the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) as a former chair of Glanworth GAA andcurrent Cork County Board GAA delegate, demonstrates a lifelong commitment to fostering community spirit and preserving local traditions.

The role of Deputy Mayor was filled by Cllr John Healy, who is just a year on the Council. Cllr Healy, an Independent member from Carrigtwohill, was co-opted following the death of 86-year-old Cllr Noel Collins in June last year. The new Deputy Mayor had worked alongside the late Councillor Collins for many years and his election on Friday was welcomed by councillors across party divides as an apt tribute to their late colleague.