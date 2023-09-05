North Cork farm becomes 50,000th premises to be connected under the National Broadband Plan

Noreen O’Connor, whose Knocknagree farm became the 50,000th premises to be connected to the national broadband network, with National Broadband Ireland CEO Peter Hendrick. Photo: Adrian O’Herlihy.

A FARM in rural north Cork has become the 50,000th premises to be connected to the national broadband network, with the company charged with rolling out the project saying more than 180,000 homes, farms and business are now within connection range.

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) marked the latest milestone in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) at the Knocknagree farm of Noreen O’Connor, who said having access to high-speed broadband has made a huge difference to her family’s working and leisure lives.

“There are several things on a farm that require a strong broadband connection, from the calving cameras, to registering and tagging animals, to applying for online grants,” said Noreen.

“Since the pandemic, most marts have moved to a hybrid approach and out local Gortatlea mart only takes place online now at night. Without a reliable (broadband) connection, we wouldn’t have access at all,” she added.

Noreen said that having three teenagers at home without a high-speed broadband connection “was a disaster, especially during the pandemic”.

“We have so many devices in our home – a smart TV, laptops and the Playstation – that all used to buffer and crash. Since signing up to the NBI network, we can finally sit down as a family and watch TV, trusting our broadband connection,” said Noreen.

“I really enjoy watching GAA matches with friends and family at our home, something I could never do before. Now, we can watch local games together. Really and truly, it’s made our lives better,” she added.

NBI chief executive officer Peter Hendrick said that with the 50,000th connection coming on stream, the number of premises connected to the NBI network has doubled overt he past nine-months.

“In County Cork, one quarter of the roll-out is now complete, with almost 22,000 premises ready to connect,” said Mr Hendrick.

“I encourage Cork residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to find out if they are one and sign up for updates,” he added.

While The NBI plan, which is being rolled out to 560,000 premises across the country in rural and unconnected areas is now slightly ahead of its revised, lower roll-out targets, it remains behind its original network goals.

According to NBI the process, which has been underway by the state for over 10 years, will not now be completed until at least the end of 2026.

The substantial cost of rolling the network out and connecting the fibre to individual rural homes, no matter how remotely, is subsidised by the State as part of a national policy to get all premises hooked up to high-end broadband.

Meanwhile, in advance of the fibre-to-the-home roll-out dedicated Broadband Connection Points (BCPs), including ones at the Aubane Community Centre, the Laharn Heritage Centre and the Old Mill in Castletownroche, are providing free public access to high-speed internet in the roll-out areas.

“BCPs pave the way for rural communities to receive the benefits of broadband - from mobile working, e-learning and mobile banking, to digital tourism,” said Mr Hendrick.

“Primary schools in the Intervention Area are also being connected for educational access as part of the NBP,” he added.