North Cork athletes scoop gold and silver at World Transplant Games ‘down under’

Cork trio secure podium finishes as team Ireland take on the world in Australia

Cork’s ‘golden golfers’ Pat O’Sullivan from Mallow and Hugh Nolan from Doneraile flying the flag for Ireland at the World Transplant Games.

A beaming Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings with the silver medal she won in the 5k race.

ATHLETES from the north Cork area have excelled while flying the flag for Ireland at the World Transplant Games, which are currently taking place in Perth, Australia.

Four athletes from the region are among the 14-strong Irish team participating in the games, including Mairead O’Mahony from Berrings, who had the honour of picking up Ireland’s first podium finish at the tournament.

Mairead, who received a bone marrow transplant from her brother in 1997 when she was 18, is taking part in a variety of track and field events in the 40-44 age bracket at the games.

Prior to travelling out to Australia Mairead said she was looking forward to being part of the team and said she had a great support base back home who would be cheering her on throughout the week.

She certainly game the folks back home something to cheer about, starting off her first Transplant Games campaign in style by winning silver in the 5km race in a shade under 25-minutes.

Speaking to the Transplant Team Ireland Facebook team after crossing the finish line and before her time and podium place had been confirmed, Mairead was clearly delighted with her performance.

“It was amazing. I was very nervous beforehand, but once I started I just ran my own race. My watch failed on me, so I don’t know what (time) I did,” she admitted.

“It’s my first games, so I’m really happy,” she added.

Meanwhile, two other athletes from north Cork, Mallow’s Pat O’Sullivan and Hugh Nolan from Doneraile, proved they were up to par on the golf course – scooping gold in the highly competitive golf pairs event.

Pat, is taking part in his third Transplant Games and will also be competing in the 100m track and petanque doubles events, while Hugh, a newcomer to the Games, will also be taking part in the singles golf tournament.

The duo started off as they mean to continue, beating off the opposition and winning with an impressive gross score of 65 on the demanding par 70 golf course.

The duo who competed in low handicap category, put their win down to teamwork as they helped each other out along the way.

However, it was not all plain sailing, with Pat saying the course was “hard enough”, particularly on the greens which he said were “very tricky.”

Both Pat and Hugh, who by a quirk of fate were actually in hospital together following their respective kidney transplants in 2015, were keen to credit their organ donors for being the reason they are able to compete in the Games.

“We are both also grateful to Mallow Golf Club and McKenna Golf Academy for their support, as well as our families and friends,” said Hugh.

It has proved to be a successful games for Ireland on the golf course, with Dubliner Ron Grainger and Tony Gavigan from Longford winning silver in the pairs event for higher handicappers

The World Transplant Games will run up until Friday, with the Irish team hopeful of bagging a few more medal before heading back home.

To keep up with their progress people can follow the team blog at www.transplantteamireland.ie