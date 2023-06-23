North Cork alliance to keep pressure on for vital Mallow relief road funding package

‘We want to know why the road is still not being properly funded given the phenomenal level of support for this crucial project’

The dotted blue line represents the preferred route for the Mallow Relief Road, and the red line marks the proposed ‘active travel’ walkway and cycle path. Inset is a cross-section of the proposed Relief Road.

A key aim of the proposed Mallow Relief Road is to ease the chronic traffic congestion that has plagued the North Cork town in recent years. While it had been hoped to bring the long awaited project forward to the planning stage this year, just €100,000 has been allocated to the project for 2023 - effectively leaving it in limbo.

Pressure must be maintained on Government to release the funding needed to progress the badly-needed Mallow Relief Road to its next critical phase.

That is the strident view of the Mallow Relief Road Alliance, a lobby group comprised of local public representatives and community, business and sporting organisations from Mallow and surrounding area.

The alliance was established late last year out of the ongoing frustration at the delays in bringing the project to fruition and, in the words of Mallow Development Partnership (MDP) vice-chair John McDonnell “to give a strong and united voice to everyone who wants to see this critically important road put back on track”.

This frustration was exacerbated in February after it emerged funding of €1.2 million to bring the project through to the planning stage had been pulled and just €100,000 had been allocated to it for the current year.

The news, came two-weeks after the Mallow-based Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock was told in the Dáil that approval had been granted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to progress the design and environmental evaluation phase of the project and that Cork County Council anticipated a planning application would be made to An Bord Pleánala in the fourth quarter of this year.

At the time Mr McDonnell described the development, which effectively dashed hopes of a planning application being lodged this year, as “an affront to Mallow”.

“For decades Mallow has been promised this vital piece of infrastructure, a project that ticks all the boxes on cost effectiveness, town regeneration and climate change criteria,” said Mr McDonnell.

“This decision and the manner in which it was taken is an affront to Mallow, its political representatives and the local community and must be reversed,” said Mr McDonnell.

Speaking to The Corkman this week Mr McDonnell said that while the alliance recognises there will be some objections to the relief road, its purpose was to lobby to ensure the project does not slip off the Government’s agenda.

Mr McDonnell said the alliance had met and received the backing of local TDs for the relief road project and had met with the Minister for State at the Department of Transport, Jack Cambers, on the issue.

“Minister Chambers expressed positive sentiments about the project saying he would bring our case back to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan. However, he did not give an explanation as to why the €1.2 million funding for this year was pulled, something we are still trying to clarify,” said Mr McDonnell.

The alliance also penned almost 20 letters to Minister’s, TDs, local business leaders and TII pushing the case for the funding needed to bring the project to planning this year.

“We we want to know why the funding was pulled. It is incredibly frustrating to see so many influential people and groups backing this project Even the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, responding to a parliamentary question by Cork East TD David Stanton, said he appreciated the frustration felt by the local community on this issue,” he added.

In his reply the Taoiseach said that the Government was “prioritising bypasses” and that should savings arise during the year if other projects do not progress they could be reallocated.

“So, this one (the Mallow Relief Road) is certainly on the agenda. If we are able to find savings during the course of the year, they can be reallocated. I can’t promise that, but I will work on it,” said Mr Varadkar.

Mr McDonnell said that while the Taoiseach’s comments were positive, the relief road project still remains in a void, with no clear signal that €1.2 million needed to bring the project to the planning stage would be forthcoming this year.

“The plans for the relief road have been drawn up, we have all seen them. The ultimate question that we as an alliance want to know is why the Mallow Relief Road is not being properly funded given the phenomenal level of support for this crucial project. After all, €1.2 million to bring it to planning is relatively small money in the wider scheme of things,” said Mr McDonnell.

He pledged the Mallow Relief Road Alliance would work hard to lobby Government for the funding needed to bring the project to planning and ultimately through to construction.

“We want to ensure this critically important project, not just for Mallow but for the wider North Cork region, is not allowed to die. If we do not put the pressure on now, then we cannot even be sure the funding to bring this project to planning will even be forthcoming next year,” said Mr McDonnell.

“All we as an alliance of people and groups with the best interests of Mallow and the surrounding area at heart want is to see this relief road project moving forward. Our hope is that by forging this alliance it will send a clear and unequivocal message to Government that Mallow can no longer be ignored,” he added.