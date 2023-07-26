No return to west Cork railway ‘glory days’ according to all-Ireland rail review

Inhabitants of mid and west Cork needn’t expect an overnight return to the glory days of a rail service to Macroom, Bandon, Skibbereen and Bantry and other towns outside of Cork City.

The services which were discontinued in the 1950s and 1960s will not be returned according to the All Ireland Strategic Rail Review which was published this week.

What will be delivered for Cork is a new metro rail service and more frequent and faster intercity services as well.

The All Ireland Strategic Rail Review was presented to the Cabinet this week and has been welcomed by local Cork Green Party representatives who have hailed it as a ‘fantastic day’ for Cork City and train travellers all over the island of Ireland.

The report sets out 30 recommendations for new routes, faster trains and more choice on existing routes. If fully implemented, the plan would increase the size of the rail network from 2,300km to 2,950km by opening new routes, particularly in the West and North of the island. This would bring 700,000 extra people to within 5km of a railway station.

Honore Kamegni, the Green Party Representative for Cork City South East, praised the proposal as an example of how her party was using its position in Government to revitalise public transport and reduce pollution.

“I welcome the emphasis given to accelerating the Light Rail system for Cork City and the potential addition of a tram or light rail system to connect Mahon and Ballincollig,” she said.

“By increasing the speed, frequency and routes of trains, rail travel will become more appealing to everybody living in our area and a strong competitor to car travel.

“This development will revitalise previously neglected regions, decarbonize the rail network and take cars off the roads.”

The Cork Commuter Coalition has also welcomed the recommendations of the report while acknowledging that it didn’t include any proposal for the return of the West Cork Railway as it had proposed in a report it issued to inform the authors of the Strategic Rail Review last year.

“The future is - like it always was - good, reliable rail services. It is great to see this finally, finally being brought forward. Cork will benefit from more freight, passenger services, and better connectivity with other cities,” said the Cork Commuter Coalition spokesman in a tweet.

“Of course, this report isn’t the be-all-and-end all. The challenge is implementing it as fast as possible, and there will still be areas like West Cork that lack rail. But we won’t get back to our railway glory days overnight.”