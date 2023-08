The drawing of the route of the N22 bypass which was published in public notices in 2009 and was also included in the application for planning permission for the N22 bypass.

DRAWINGS which were published in 2009 as part of initial public notices informing people of the route of the proposed N22 bypass and were subsequently submitted in the planning permission application appear to show no access to the route had been proposed between Macroom and Baile Mhúirne.