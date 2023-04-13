Newmarket is buzzing with activities

Activities in Newmarket in the coming weeks

Newmarket Pipe Band played at Fermoy on Easter Sunday for the Liam Lynch commemoration.

Weekly Events: - Monday night session @ An Chultútrlann - there is an open session happening every Monday. Loads of local music from all your favourite stalwarts. €5 charge at the door. Tea and biscuits served. - Tuesday 8-10pm : Duhallow Choral Society Practice @ the Cultúrlann( closed to public, unless interested in joining ) - Tuesday 7:30pm - Newmarket Bridge Club:@ the CYMS. - Wednesday - Weekly Trad Session @ The Rock Bar - Wednesday 7pm to 8pm, Yoga with Simon @ the CYMS. Suitable for all levels. Contact no 087 337 9121. - Wednesday 7:30pm - Writers group meet every 2md Wednesday @ the Cultúrlann. New members welcome. Next meeting is Wednesday 8th of March. Details 087 640 6705 - Thursday - The Thursday Club @ Castlecourt from 2pm to 4:30pm. - Thursday - Ciorcail Gaeilge (grúpa comhrá) ar siúíl sa Halla Mór sa Chultúrlann. Participants are asked to contribute €5 a week towards running costs. - Friday - Newmarket Knitting & Crochet Group @ the CYMS from 10.30 to 12 o’clock. Meetings to resume on Friday September 2nd. Everyone welcome! Upcoming Events - Saturday the 15th of April, 7.30pm - John Spillane @ the Cultúrlann. Tickets are €25 and will be available from the Cultúrlann. - Saturday the 6th of May - Ye Vagabonds @ the Cultúrlann. Tickets available on ticketstop.ie

SENIOR ALERT SCHEME DISPENSING PERSONAL ALARMS

Personal Monitored Alarm. IRD Duhallow delivers the Seniors alert scheme in Cork and Kerry.

It enables older persons (65 years +) to continue to live securely in their homes by providing them with a personal monitored alarm and pendant.

The alarm is supplied and installed free of charge along with one year’s monitoring.

However, if there is no suitable landline available and a mobile signal is used to connect the equipment to the monitoring providers, a fee will be charged annually for SIM credit.

To apply contact Julie or Colm on 029-60633 or email whs@irdduhallow.com