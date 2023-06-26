Newly elected Cork Mayor Frank O’Flynn is off to winning start as he sets housing as his top priority

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Frank O Flynn with wife Mary, son Francis John and their dog Copper outside Cork County Hall following his election to the office of first citizen of Cork County. Picture: Philip Daly

Bowling enthusiasts could throw a score of bowls on the main streets of Cork’s towns and villages after 7pm as the hearts of the Rebel County urban areas are deserted due to the blight of dereliction, Mayor Frank O’Flynn told The Corkman on Monday following his election.

As far as the newly elected mayor of Co. Cork is concerned, tackling the issue of derelict sites in towns and villages is a ‘no brainer’ as they already have the services, such as water, power and broadband, facilities including schools and broadband, and amenities such as cafés, pubs, clubs and shops.

During his speech at Cork County Council’s Carrigrohane HQ on Friday, following his election, the new Mayor, the first First Citizen of the County from the Fermoy/Mitchelstown electoral area since Dick Fitzgerald in 1981, said that housing would be his priority during his year of office.

"It is imperative that we address the urgent need for social & affordable housing, utilising all possible avenues to ensure its provision,” he said. “Additionally, I am deeply concerned about homelessness and the challenges faced by young people and families who fall outside the threshold for social housing and who are struggling with exorbitant rents together with the immense challenge of finding suitable accommodation.”

"The issue of dereliction is something which concerns me greatly,” he said on Monday, speaking with The Corkman. “Inside of our towns and key villages we have vacant sites and derelict sites lying idle for years, we have the footpaths, we have the road network, we have the water, sewerage, ESB, gas in some places, the bus network, the trains in Mallow and Charleville and, of course, we have the broadband.

"I can’t understand, it takes so long to get them up and running, there’s so much red tape between ecologists and conservation officers and this report and that report, a lot of people are just fed up hanging around."

Mayor O’Flynn recalled the introduction of outdoor dining areas during the pandemic without going through the rigours of the planning process and regulation and he said this was a possible precedent for the urgent action necessary to deal with the issue of dereliction. “It worked exceptionally well,” he said.

“It’s the easiest way of getting the people back to where there are houses, where there are shops, inside in our towns and villages, you could put life back in our towns and villages.”

The growing evidence of dereliction was having a devastating impact on the vibrancy and vitality of the towns and villages.

"Most towns and villages you could play a score of bowls on the Main Street after 7 o’clock,” said Mayor O’Flynn.

The Mayor recalled how in his youth people lived in the town and village centres above the shops and they could then walk to shops and local parks and schools.

Another of his priorities for his year in office is to secure a better share of funding for County Cork, given that the county is three times the size of most counties.

"I am committed to advocating for increased and fairer funding share for Cork County across all services, particularly for our roads and footpaths, which present an ongoing challenge.

"Moreover, in the face of extreme weather events resulting from global warming, we must confront the biodiversity and climate crises head-on. ”It is our duty to actively address these environmental, social, and economic challenges, fostering sustainability, climate adaptation, and mitigation in our daily lives.”

He said that he would work hard to foster a stronger relationship with young people, whom he described as the ‘torchbearers of tomorrow’, by listening to their voices and addressing the challenges they were facing.

The new First Citizen also committed to meeting and engaging with people from all corners of the county and beyond, listening to their voices and valuing their perspectives and working with Council officials such as CEO Tim Lucey and others in the team.

"I am committed to forging connections, providing support, and engaging with the people and businesses across the county.

"By fostering relationships with civic, business, and tourism partnerships such as Avondhu Blackwater Leader, Ballyhoura, Local Enterprise Offices and farming organisations, we can enhance the opportunities available to our citizens.”

The other priority the Mayor referred to was the upcoming Council elections, expected next June, and he didn’t rule out a run at a higher forum either, given the Dáil elections could be soon afterwards. “I’m always open to opportunities,” he said.

“My next big outing will be the local elections in June next year,” he said. “I was at Charleville yesterday (on Sunday) at the show and my first official event was at the Cork V Roscommon game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.”

The new Mayor is off to a winning start to his tenure at least.