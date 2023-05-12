New plan sets out a blueprint for the ongoing restoration and preservation of Doneraile Court and surrounding Estate

‘Plan sets out a very strong case for the preservation of the estate as a key heritage and tourism destination’

Arthur Montgomery, who served as caretaker at Doneraile Court prior to it being taken in charge by the OPW, admiring the restoration work on the newly opened first floor of the building. Photo: Clare Keogh.

Rosemary Collier, assistant general secretary with the Office of Public Works (OPW) outlining the content of the Doneraile Conservation Management Plan to (L-R) - Mary Heffernan, OPW general manager; Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State, OPW; Cllr Deirdre O’Brien, Deputy Mayor of County Cork, architect Aoife Leonard and Deputy Seán Sherlock. Photo: Sheila Fitzgerald.

THE opening of the first-floor at Doneraile Court coincided with the launch of a dedicated Conservation Management Plan for the entire estate, which the OPW believe will cement its growing reputation as one of the country’s leading visitor attractions.

A collaboration between the OPW and chartered architects/historic building consultants Rodney Melville & Partners, the plan sets out the scale of investment needed to ensure the house its surrounding buildings and gardens are protected and conserved for future generations.

Speaking about the plan Mary Heffernan, OPW general manager and one of the driving forces behind the Doneraile restoration project, said the plan sets out a working blueprint for the restoration and preservation of the estate.

“It has established set of policies and guidelines that inform the future conservation, repair, management and use of the buildings and the designed landscape according to best conservation practice,” said Mr Heffernan.

“The plan sets out a very strong case for the preservation of the estate as a key Irish heritage and tourism destination,” she added.

The restoration of the first floor of Doneraile Court is viewed by the OPW as being a crucial element of the overall plan for the estate, with the next phase of the project being re-instatement of the orangery adjoining the historic house.

“The design team has identified the orangery as the next critical element of the overall project that will help support the rest of the business and visitor attraction,” said Ms Heffernan.

“As well as returning a significant built feature of Doneraile, this will allow for a greater opportunity for the OPW to host cultural events and enhance the operations of the site,” she added.

Ms Heffernan said that the support of the OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan and senior department officials, including assistant general secretary Rosemary Collier, has been crucial to the success of the Doneraile restoration and conservation project.

“They are very much behind the project here, once you have that support from the top, it really does help,” she said.

Ms Heffernan said that without the help of so many people over the years it would not have been possible to save Doneraile Court from going the way of many other grand Irish houses that have been lost over the years,

She singled out one person in particular for praise, Arthur Montgomery, who for almost 20-years was caretaker of the building under the auspices the Irish Georgian Society.

Ms Heffernan said that when the OPW began making plans for the restoration of Doneraile Court and the wider estate, they turned to Mr Montgomery for advice on what direction to take.

“Arthur was the custodian of Doneraile Court long before the OPW got involved and we owe him a great gratitude of debt for all that he saved during that perilous period,” said Ms Heffernan.

“As we launch the Conservation Management Plan today it is fitting that we recognise Arthur’s contribution in helping to save this wonderful building. So many elements of the project, such as the re-instatement of the orangery, were down Arthur’s work saving so many important artefacts that will prove essential to the long-term success of the plan,” she added.