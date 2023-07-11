New exhibition in Macroom bowling over fans of Cork sport

Bowling fans, Cllrs Michael Looney and Gobnait Moynihan, attended the opening of the 'Scór' exhibition at Macroom Town Hall at the weekend.

LOCAL bowling fans and those who will have come across a score being thrown on roads in Macroom’s hinterland have a special treat in store when they visit the Town Hall for the next few weeks.

At the weekend, the bowling writer and enthusiast. Dr. Seamus Ó Tuama, opened the multi-media exhibition by artist James L. Hayes entitled ‘The Score’ in Macroom Town Hall on Saturday night.

Cllr Gobnait Moynihan, who attended the opening along with fellow bowling fan and party colleague, Cllr Michael Looney, described the exhibition as ‘captivating’.

I will be going along myself, as a son of the late Dónal Ó Liatháin, a road bowler in his day, to get a flavour of ‘The Score’.