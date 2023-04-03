MyHome.ie report finds no shift in median Cork house prices so far this year

The median price of a house in Cork now stands at €275,000.

A NEW report into the current state of the housing market has found Cork has ‘bucked the national trend’, with prices across the Rebel county remaining static over the first three months of the year.

The latest MyHome.ie Property Price Report for Q1 of the year has shown the median (the point between the lowest and highest asking price) for a property in County Cork has remained unchanged from the final quarter of 2022 at €275,000. This is €25,000 higher that at this point last year.

The report, in association with Davy, found a slight quarter-on-quarter increase of €1,000 on the price of a three-bed semi house to €280,000. This represented a year-on-year increase of just under 10%.

However, while the price of a four-bed semi fell by €2,525 over the quarter to €337,475, this was €17,475 higher than 12-months ago.

The report found that as March drew to a close there were 1,478 properties on the market in Cork, a decrease of 11% when compared to the final quarter of 2022.

It further revealed that the average time taken for a property to go to ‘sale agreed’ in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at four-and-a-half months compared to four months as 2022 drew to a close.

When it comes to rental, the report found no sign yet of rent price inflation easing in Cork county, with Rental Tenancies Board (RTB) data indicating inflation exceeded the 2% control, despite swathes of the country being designated as being Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs).

The author of the report, Davy chief economist Conall MacCoille said that while national data suggested that the “frothy pre-pandemic valuations” were now cooling off, the Irish property market was not in free-fall.

He cited four key reasons for this, the first being that demand remains buoyant given the “resilient performance” of the Irish economy.

“Second, housing supply remains very constrained. Third, the European Central Bank is not expected to raise interest rates as aggressively as the Bank of England or Federal Reserve. Fourth, the surprise decision by the Central Bank of Ireland to loosen the mortgage lending rules will in time put upward pressure on house prices,” said Mr MacCoille.

“As 2023 progresses the tight market, resilient economy and, crucially, the easing of the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules should support Irish house prices,” he added.

Commenting on the report. MyHome.ie MD Joanne Geary said housing supply remained “the elephant in the room.”

“Unfortunately, stock levels are still a major concern. In an ideal scenario, we need approximately 50,000 new homes built every year, and we are running far short of that target at present,” said Ms Geary.

“We know from our recent consumer sentiment survey that prospective home-buyers are feeling the pinch from the energy and cost of living crises, so now more than ever we need construction activity to ramp up to alleviate the build-up in pressure,” she added.