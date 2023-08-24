Mushera dance celebrates a decade of jiving at restored platform

John and Betty Tracey took to the floor at the Mushera Platform Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Heritage week ended on a lively note on the slopes of Mushera Mountain with favourable weather boosting the attendance. Storm Betty had swept away as large numbers convened from across the South West Region.

A picture-postcard scene added to the occasion on the mountain slopes as patrons dusted off their dance shoes. They took to the floor to enjoy waltzes, foxtrots and jives on a wonderful afternoon’s entertainment provided by Jerry McCarthy and Autumn Gold

Organising spokesperson Rita O’Sullivan said that dancing goes back many generations on Mushera Mountain and, in 2013, neighbours and friends from Ballinagree and Moulnahourna convened to restore the platform on the mountain.

“Over the past 10 years, we have developed access to the location, provided car parking and can install a large marquee if there are weather doubts. But there were no such concerns on our latest staging as a massive crowd availed of the glorious sunshine to support us,” said Rita.

“We’re thrilled with the support from friends and those who travelled long distances to support us. A special thanks to our musicians, who played such beautiful music that echoed out along the valley while it kept us on our feet dancing, a fitting way to end Heritage week,” she added.

Though the Mushera platform dance has come to an end for 2023, the social-dancing scene remains in a number of locations right across the county, with Berrings, Laharn Cross, Knocknagree and Carriganima sure to attract numbers over the coming weeks.