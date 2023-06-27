More than 480 Freedom of Information requests made to Cork’s two local authorities during 2022

A NEW report has revealed that more than 35,000 Freedom of Information (FOI) requests were made to public bodies in Ireland over the course of last year, with the majority of those seeking access to records held by the HSE.

In his annual report for 2022 the Information Commissioner, Ger Deering, also revealed that more than 650 applications were made to his office to review FOI decisions made by public bodies.

With specific reference to Cork, the report showed that 261 FOI requests were made to Cork City Council, 226 to Cork County Council, 162 to the South Infirmary/Victoria Hospital, 102 to the Mercy Hospital and 83 to University College Cork last year.

Speaking at the publication of his annual report Mr Deering said the usage of FOI “remained high”, with a 26% increase in requests made to public bodies since 2015.

His report showed there were 35,465 FOI requests made to public bodies such as Government departments, local authorities and voluntary hospitals during 2022.

There were 11,233 FOI requests made to the HSE or 31.7% of the total, representing a 12% increase on the figure for 2021.

The number of requests to the Department of Social Protection also increased by 20% to 2,085, while the number of requests to TUSLA - the Child and Family Agency fell by 18% to 1,120.

More than half of the total number of FOI requests were made by the clients of public bodies, with almost one-fifth of requests made by journalists.

Mr Deering said that his office had received 657 applications to review decisions made by public bodies under the FOI, most of these relating refusals to give applicants access to records. Just over 80 of these related to HSE decisions and 31 involved decisions made by the Departments of Justice, while TUSLA saw 25 of its decisions challenged.

In his report Mr Deering described a number of “notable” decisions made by his office last year, a number of which involved refusals by public bodies on the grounds that record related what were described as ‘deliberative processes’.

“The Commissioners decisions highlighted the need for public bodies to not only show the record contains matter relating to the deliberative process, but to also demonstrate that access would be contrary to the public interest,” read the report.

A particular case involving this requirement was the refusal by the Department of Justice to release a note of a meeting between the Justice Minister and the Inspector of Prisons.

In a separate case the Information Commissioner directed St Vincent’s University Hospital to release a copy of the Religious Sisters of Charity Heath Service Philosophy and Ethical Code. The hospital had refused access to the code and claimed that release would be misleading as the code was no longer relevant. The Commissioner did not accept that the possibility that the code could be misinterpreted by the pubic was a valid reason for refusing its release.

The 82-page report can be read in full at www.oic.ie.

Mr Deering used the release of his report to an ongoing review of the FOI Act, pointing out his office had made a detailed submission to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, aimed at “improving the FOI process for everyone, including users and public bodies.”