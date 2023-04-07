More than 1,500 Ukrainian children now enrolled in Cork schools

Figures show that, after Dublin, Cork schools have enrolled the second highest number of Ukrainian students.

Latest figures released by the Department of Education have revealed the number of Ukrainian children currently enrolled at schools across Cork city and country has risen to 1,583.

Broken down, the figures show that last month drew to a close 1,058 children had been enrolled in national schools across Cork, with a further 525 attending second levels schools.

Nationally, the figures showed there are now 15,282 Ukrainian children enrolled at schools across the country, 9,877 of these in primary schools and the remaining 5,406 in post-primary education.

The latest county-by-county figures showed that Dublin had the largest concentration pupils at 1886, followed by Cork (1,853), Kerry (1,562), Donegal (1,296), Clare (9427) and Galway (947).

A spokesperson for the Department said current data indicates an enrolment rate of 90% among Ukrainian children aged between five and 18.

Last summer education minister Norma Foley said that while it would be quite difficult quantify how many school places would be needed to accommodate children arriving in Ireland from Ukraine, figures had indicated here would be “significant capacity” to cope with demand.

This after research had indicated there were more than 40,000 ‘spare’ places in primary and secondary schools across the country, based on a 75% response rate.

While the number of newly arrived pupils is well short of those figures, the challenge remains to match accommodation with spare capacity within the education system.

With this in mind, schools in all 26 counties have enrolled Ukrainian children, and where possible, families have been moved away from the capital to areas where more capacity exists such as Cork, Donegal, Kerry and Clare.

Hundreds of schools across the country have also successfully applied for additional hours and teaching posts to meet demand.

Minister Foley’s department said that Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT), established under the umbrella of the 16 regional and Educational Boards (ETBs), will continue to play a key role in both helping families secure school places and support schools to meet the requirements of pupils.

The department said the focus of the teams, which include representatives from Tusla, school psychological services, special education needs specialists and school management bodies will build on the existing support structures to assist families in finding school places.

“These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine,” said a department spokesperson.

“Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine,” they added.