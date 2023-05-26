Minister Simon Harris makes flying visit to Macroom Youthreach

Minister holds baby Lexi Rose, ten days old with her mother Murrynn, a Macroom Youthreach student, watching proudly over her beautiful child. (C. Kelleher).

Minister Simon Harris with Macroom Youthreach students, Principal Ann O'Riordan and staff, and CETB officials when he visited on 22 May, 2023. (C. Kelleher).

THE students at Macroom Youthreach on the Millstreet Road greeted an unheralded visit from Further Education Simon Harris on Monday.

And by all accounts the Minister was more than impressed with the quality of the work which was put on display by the students of the centre.

The accommodation on the Millstreet Road site has been made a pleasant and homely centre by the staff and students at the centre, led by Principal Anne O’Riordan.

However the centre is not a permanent base and other accommodation is needed to cater for the students who will be availing of its invaluable facility.

Minister Harris told the assembled students, teachers, TDs and councillors that he was proud of the work of Macroom Youthreach.

In the time to come, perhaps a more suitable location with more modern facilities can be sourced - or even built - for Macroom Youthreach. In the meantime, maith sibh!