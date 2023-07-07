Minister Norma Foley visit marks high point for Kiskeam NS

Pupils at Kiskeam National School ended their summer term on a high note as they sang, played and danced for Minister Norma Foley who dropped in to the school during her visit to Duhallow last week. Minister Foley was accompanied by Fianna Fáil TD Michael Moynihan and Councillor Bernard Moynihan.

School principal Eugene Kelliher took Minster Foley on a tour of the school and outlined the site for the new school building project which is currently at tender stage.

She was treated to a host of musical performances including a brush dance, set dancing and a wonderful rendition of the classic folk song Four and Nine.

Minister Foley said: “It is a joy to be with you here today at a school that I know delivers excellence in education every single day here in Kiskeam, in terms of aspiration and ambition for the students.

“I am proud to be joined by Michael and his brother Bernard Moynihan who are just terrific advocates for the school and the community.

“I am also proud to be joined by the Board of Management, these are people from the community and of the community who give of their time, talent and expertise for the benefit of the school community and do not receive a single penny. They do it for the love of the school and the community.

“I am proud beyond measure that so many parents and grandparents are with us here today. I want to thank them for sending in the greatest gift of all we could receive in education - the students. I want to say a particular word of thanks to the staff, it has been a wonderful morning for me, flittering in and out of the classrooms and just seeing everything that goes on in the school.

“When you’re employed in education, whether you are the school secretary or school caretaker, Principal, Deputy Principal, SNA or teacher, you have your particular job description. The great richness of the Irish education system is that we have so many staff that go beyond the job description. I can see that here today whether it’s the music, the brush dance, the children singing, reciting poems, whatever. I always speak in education about the importance of having limitless ambition for students. When students have limited ambition, you must have limited opportunity. So I really do want to salute the staff for providing those opportunities for the students here in Scoil Mhuire. I want to thank the students for the fantastic welcome which they gave me and for the great questions they asked. I want to thank them for being so brilliant, so good and I hope you all have a wonderful summer holiday,” Minister Foley said.

In reply Kiskeam NS Principal Eugene Kelliher said: “We are delighted to welcome Minister Foley, Michael Moynihan TD and Councillor Bernard Moynihan to our school. It is a very memorable and unique way for us to finish the school year. They have visited each classroom and Cherryblossom Preschool that is situated within the school grounds.

“I feel it is important to acknowledge the investment the Department is making in providing funding for an extension to our school. This is a project we are very excited about. The Minister and her staff have shown a commitment to this area by ensuring the progression of this project to tender. Today is a great opportunity for us to show our thanks to our local representatives who have always been very supportive and helpful. Both Michael and Bernard are always there to assist us and I feel we are fortunate to have people who want the best for this school and community”.

Former Principal, the late Agnes Cronin was fondly remembered on the day.

Mr. Kelliher said: “I feel it is important to acknowledge the role Agnes played in the progression of this school. A lot of what is currently happening would have been set in motion during her tenure”.