Minister Norma Foley opens Scoil Naomh Pádraig in Kanturk

Minister Norma Foley chatting to Junior Infants Abagail O’ Keeffe, Katie Power, Emily Tarrant and Daisy Mae O’ Dea and their Teacher Annmarie O’ Riordan during the official opening of Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Kanturk. These children are in the first Junior Infants Class that started school last September when the school opened.

The Junior Classes at Scoil Naomh Pádraig sang for the visitors at the official opening of the School last week

Minister for Education Norma Foley unveiled the plaque and officially opened Scoil Naomh Pádraig in Kanturk last Friday morning, with Principal Eilís Finnegan, Minister Patrick O’ Donovan, Bishop William Crean and Board of Management Chairman Michael Walsh. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Some of the Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Kanturk pupils who explained what they like best about their school at the official opening ceremony last week

Scoil Naomh Pádraig Kanturk Principal Eilís Finnegan making a presentation to Michael Walsh, Chairman of the Board of Management, during the official opening of the school last Friday

Minister for Education Norma Foley said she was delighted to visit Kanturk to officially open the state-of-the-art Scoil Naomh Padraig campus, a multi-million euro new school building on a green field site.

Minister Foley thanked Principal Eilish Finnegan, Deputy Principal Daniel Woods and the Chairperson of the Board of Management, Michael Walsh, for organising the event which was attended by local representatives Michael Creed TD, Michael Moynihan TD, Minister Patrick O’Donovan, MEP Sean Kelly and local representatives.

She also paid tribute to the Board of Management, Bishop William Crean, members of the wider school community, representatives from the diocese and public representatives who all had input into the creation of this wonderful new school.

Speaking at the event Minister Foley said: “I think it was Plato who said ‘nothing ever is, it is always becoming’. I think the amalgamation and the story of education here in Kanturk is one that has evolved and developed over generations. I think it is remarkable that when we look back to the 1860s and we look today to 2023 we can see that great evolution.

“It would be remiss of us not to pay tribute to those who planted the seed back then and I am pleased to be joined here today by the Mercy Sisters who started the journey that led us here today.

“As we celebrate all that we have become and will continue to become into the future we acknowledge too those who went before us. It would be remiss of me too if I didn’t continue to extend my gratitude to the many hands and hearts that have contributed to and continue to contribute to the story of this school. I salute your generosity, I salute your fealty and loyalty to the school and your determination to do the very best for the school.

“To the parents, I want to welcome you here today for what is the official opening of your school building. I am a strong believer in partnership in education and fundamental to that spirit of partnership is the role of parents and guardians. I am so cognisant of the great richness that is given to the school by the parents.

“The greatest gift and resource we have in education is our young people. But if parents and guardians didn’t have the confidence in the education sector and most especially here in Scoil Naomh Pádraig to send their young people into the school then we would be naught. We would have no purpose.

“So thank you to the parents and guardians for standing with us here and supporting us in this school and I know that it is your view that you are repaid many fold by the education the children and young people receive here every day.

“To the staff I want to acknowledge the great work that goes on in this school, providing excellence in education on a daily basis.

“I too want to acknowledge that we have a large number of students coming into our system, particularly from the Ukraine and from all over the world and they are so, so welcome. They join our school communities quite seamlessly and flawlessly because we have that approach in education where there is a place for everyone. That is a testament to the staff who accommodate that every single day.

“To the students, who have been so fantastic here today I want to say thank you. On arrival here today I was greeted by a beautiful guard of honour, wonderful music and all provided by the students. They are great ambassadors for the school community.

“This is a new chapter for the school looking forward to the future. But they always say ‘tús maith leath na hoibre’, a good start is half the work. This has been a tremendously positive and good start here because of the strong collaboration and cooperation. But most especially because of the students here who give so much every single day.”

The talented pupils of Scoil Naomh Pádraig sang and played for the visitors and played a role in the various presentations that were made. MC for the event was Michael Breen and speakers included Principal Eilís Finnegan, Deputy Principal Daniel Woods, Michael Walsh, Chair of the Board of Management, Bishop William Crean, Canon Toby Bluitt, Fr. John Magner, Minister Patrick O’ Donovan, Carlos Figueira, Senior Architect Office of Public Works and Amanda Higgins representing the Parents Council.