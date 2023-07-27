Minister joins fresh bid to preserve historic Kanturk Courthouse

Cells at courthouse held notable prisoners who left graffiti

An example of some of the engravings on the cell walls at the Bridewell

Junior Minister for Justice James Browne pictured with Lisa Egan, Sheila O’ Keeffe, Mary Crowley, Court Services Southern Regional Manager and Michael Moynihan TD, during his visit to Kanturk Courthouse last week. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Following an invitation from Michael Moynihan TD, Junior Minister for Justice James Browne visited Kanturk Courthouse last week to meet with various representatives from the area who are advocating for the preservation of historical graffiti in the building from the era of the War of Independence.

Michael Moynihan said: “The Courthouse is of course an exceptional building but also the graffiti is very significant and engravings from this period can only be seen in Kilmainham Jail and Cork Women’ Prison , hence the huge concern in allowing it disappear before our eyes. I welcome the Minister’s visit along with representatives from the Court Services to assess the situation at first hand and put in place measures to preserve it. Minister Browne has assured me he will have discussions with Court Services to see what can be done”

Mary Crowley, Courts Service Southern Regional Manager speaking to The Corkman said “The Courts Service has worked with OPW to protect the external parts of the building and have undertaken some maintenance and repair works including some roof repairs in 2022. We would welcome an approach from a state body that would see the building put back into public or community use”.

Sheila O’ Keeffe from Tullylease and formerly of Kiskeam was part of the delegation meeting Minister Browne. Sheila has a keen interest in seeing the engravings protected because her Father Dan Guiney of Kiskeam was imprisoned at the Bridewell (Courthouse building) in January 1923. “My Father joined the Irish Volunteers when they were formed in Kiskeam in March 1917.

The strength of the unit at this time was 20. It increased to 40 in a short time.

All volunteers were members of the Land League. When the British threatened conscription their numbers increased to 150 and when the conscription bill was passed in the British parliament their numbers increased to 200. Initially he was 2nd lieutenant of the Kiskeam column. From 1917 to late 1919 his duties consisted of training and organising camps. The Volunteers were trained in the use of guns and in military manoeuvres.

At Easter 1920 he was involved in the destruction of the RIC barracks in Glashakinleen and shortly after this he was involved in the destruction of the court house in Newmarket. He took part in many ambushes including Tureengarrive ambush where Commissioner Holmes was fatally wounded.

From the declaration of the truce up to the signing of the treaty he was again involved in training and camps. At the signing of the treaty he took the anti-treaty side. He took part in various engagements against the Free State army until he was arrested in January 1923. He was initially taken to the Bridewell in Kanturk from there he was transferred to Cork Jail and eventually to Tintown camp until November 1923”

It is clear why Sheila and many other descendents of those who were imprisoned in the Bridewell, Kanturk, are passionate about preserving the writings on the walls of the cells.

“This graffiti is deteriorating rapidly and will not survive much longer without intervention” she said.