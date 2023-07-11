Minister Foley’s visit to Tureencahill Centre at ‘core of local life’

Education Minister Norma Foley arrives in Tureencahill to officially open the new digital hub & Early Learning Centre

Minister for Education Norma Foley cutting the ribbon and officially opening Sheilann’s Early Learning Centre in Tureencahill Community Centre with Proprietor Sheilann Moynihan, staff members Mag Duggan and Eileen Murphy and children attending the Centre

Members of Tureencahill Community Group pictured with Minister Norma Foley who officially launched the new Digital Hub and the 2022 Community Survey Results. The Minister also cut the ribbon and opened Sheilann Moynihan’s Early Learning Centre in Tureencahill Community Centre

The innovative and progressive Tureencahill Community Group has further enhanced the lives of people in their local community with the recent launch of three new innovations at their local Centre.

Minister Norma Foley was on hand to officially open the Digital Hub and Sheilann’s Early Learning Centre and to launch the 2022 Community Survey Results.

Bertie O’ Leary speaking on behalf of the group explained that when the building which was the National School closed in 2014, locals got together and formed Tureencahill Community Group with a view to transforming it into a Community Centre. To say the transformation during the ensuing years has been an outstanding success would be an understatement.

Bertie said “I wish to thank our Landlords St. Brendan’s Trust for extending the lease, IRD Duhallow under the leadership of Maura Walsh for providing various support grants for the major refurbishment of the building, Kerry County Council, the HSE, Clár and Kerry Educational Training Board for their continued and invaluable support with the many projects”.

Speaking at the event Minister Foley said:

“I am thrilled and honoured to join the entire community of Tureencahill for what is not one celebration but a number of celebrations.

“I am pleased to be joined by my fellow TD Danny Healy-Rae, Councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald, representing Kerry County Council and Maura Walsh from IRD Duhallow, and indeed everyone involved in the Tureencahill Community group.

“I want to salute the leadership shown by the Community group which is so important in rural areas because without local input, much of what we have can be lost.

“It is remarkable for me as Minister of Education to see how this once school building has evolved and its story has changed over time, but still remains at the heart of the community. It was so important that when the school did close in 2014, that its rich history that dates back to the 1950s would not be lost and a new life would be found for it.

“With that in mind I was greatly honoured to be part of Sheilann’s celebrations by officially opening her Early Learning Centre and meeting with her great students who sang such wonderful songs and gave such a wonderful welcome.

“It is so important that the voices of children would continue to fill the halls of this great place once again.

“The Digital Hub, which we open today, is so important for the world in which we now live where people can live here at home and work in other parts of the country and indeed the world. I would also like to salute the survey as it is truly representative of the entire community; every voice is in it, not just a small group of people.

“It is quite remarkable to think that the young people right up to people in their nineties all had a view, all had their say on their vision for the future here.

“This centre and hub is at the core of the lives of the community here in Tureencahill and so I want to salute the body of work that has gone into the survey and made this body of work a reality.

“It is a privilege as a Minster to be here and to be able to say that this is an example of community at its best,” Minister Foley said.