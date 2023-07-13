Millstreet Vintage in new Van & Jeep Run event

Famous dancer Mike Mukerrin congratulates Eily Buckley on her 90th Birthday at the Willie Clancy Music Festival in Miltown-Malbay.

Jackie Spillane will provide a welcome Cuppa to patrons attending Sunday's Plaform Dance on the slopes of Mushera Mountain. Picture John Tarrant

Mark a new event organized by Millstreet Vintage Club on the calendar, its hectic schedule continues on Sunday, July 23 with a Van and Jeep Run. The initiative is the brainchild of club member Martin Lucey and considerable interest has already been shown.

It’s all shaping up to be a great day out, the hosting supports St. Joseph’s Foundation and is open to All Vans and Jeeps up to 3.5 Tonne including Light Commercials.

There are prizes up for grabs for most unusual livery, best lighting and accessories on a vehicle sponsored by Imob Auto and for best vintage livery. The event will start from the Green Glens Complex on Station Road, sign on is from 10.30 am with take off at 12.15pm.

For further information, contact Martin Lucey on 087-7668572.