Millstreet Vintage Club hosts scenic tour in aid of Bumbleance

John Duggan, Lombardstown, pictured beside his 1970 VW Karman Ghia at the Bumbleance fundraiser hosted by Millstreet Vintage Club

Rachel Burton, Donie Lucey, Thomas Kelleher and Derry Morley pictured at the Millstreet Vintage Club Bumbleance fundraiser in Cullen

Denis and Nora Fealy from Cordal pictured in Cullen at the Millstreet Vintage Club fundraiser for Bumbleance, the children’s Ambulance service

Daniel Cashman from Dromagh brought his Bumbleance Teddy along to the Millstreet Vintage Club Bumbleance fundraiser

Although the thunder rolled and the rain bucketed down, the weather failed to dampen the enthusiasm of the occupants of 94 vintage vehicles that rolled out on Saturday evening to support the Millstreet Vintage Club fundraiser for Bumbleance.

The adventure kicked off in Cullen where registration was taking place in the local Community Centre and folks enjoyed a cuppa and a chat while being treated to melodic performances from the Cullen Pipe Band and the O’Leary sisters.

After leaving Cullen, the entourage travelled the scenic route to Knocknagree, Ballydesmond, Cordal and Castleisland, arriving at O’Riada’s Pub & Restaurant in Ballymacelliggott where complimentary food was provided by management.

Later, as the party got into full swing, musicians Bernie Heaney, Barry O’Halloran and Sheila Heery kept the party going until late.

Willie and Ita Fitzgerald, speaking on behalf of Millstreet Vintage Club said they were delighted with the great turnout despite the bad weather.

They thanked O’Riada’s, the many volunteers who helped out at the event, the musicians, Mike Sheehan who made a video recording of the run, Sergeant Paul Lynch and Bumbleance driver Ritchie Walsh and his team.

The Perpetual Shield which is presented each year by Willie Fitzgerald, the well known proprietor of Cork Music Station, was awarded to Ian O’Connor from Scartaglen.

Bumbleance is the Children’s Ambulance Service of Ireland. Operating nearly 2,000 trips per year across our 14 ambulances, the service provides safe and comfortable transportation for Ireland’s youngest patients as they travel between their homes and hospitals, hospices, treatment centres and respite centres nationwide.

The Bumbleance service is the first of its kind in the world. It has all the amenities of a regular ambulance, but includes the all-important extras to make a sick child’s journey as safe, comfortable and entertaining as possible.

Millstreet Vintage Club has been running this very popular and successful fundraiser for Bumblelance annually with the past five years. Readers can still support Bumbleance until the end of June by logging onto www.corkmusicstation.com or Millstreet.ie.

Donations can also be made on Willie Fitzgerald’s Facebook page.