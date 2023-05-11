Millstreet remembers when the Cork town hosted Eurovision in 1993

Memories come flooding back this weekend when the Eurovision Song Contest takes place in Liverpool. Its all of 30 years since Millstreet hosted the event in 1993, a week to remember for Millstreet and outright winner Niamh Kavanagh.

Hundreds of millions of viewers across Europe and around the globe watched Ireland snatch outright victory from the hands of the United Kingdom. That was the icing on the cake for Noel C Duggan’s dream of staging the Eurovision Song Contest in the Green Glens International Complex and it came true with lavish style.

One of the amazing sights to greet the worldwide audience was a spectacular set, a credit to RTÉ who poured £2.2m worth of expertise and technology into the project.

It all began 12 months earlier, on May 9 in 1992, Linda Martin winning the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland with her offering ‘Why Me’.

Before completing her encore on the Malmo stage, Noel C Duggan’s far reaching vision laid out his stall for an extraordinary coup as he sketched his initial draft on the back of an envelope in an application to bring the 1993 Eurovision to Millstreet.

The rest is history, as Niamh Kavanagh’s dramatic late rally required a maximum 12 points from the Malta jury to sensationally deny United Kingdom. That set the night up for rapturous celebrations in Millstreet, Taoiseach Albert Reynolds leaping to his feet to congratulate Noel C Duggan and Millstreet’s achievement of excellence and a fairytale success story.

Once securing the position to host Eurovision, Milllstreet underwent a transformation to ultimately become the capital of the universe. It took all of six months to improve the infrastructure of the town and prepare for one of the world’s largest entertainment events.

In the lead up to the 1993 Eurovision, the magnificent Green Glens Arena met with all the specifications required. No supporting pillars that would interrupt viewing, the venue equipped with lighting made it ideal for a television presentation.

The sense of pride and joy in the area came from a knowledge that the anonymity of the north Cork town would be gone forever as greetings from all over Europe would make it famous.

Behind the scenes, local groups and individuals harnessed their energies and experience to focus on the mammoth staging, applauded by current Community Council Chairman Noel Buckley.

“All organisations got involved, the Community Council headed by Dr. Michael Feeley co-ordinated a steering group and sub committees. It took huge work but it all proved worthwhile and ultimately some occasion emerged”, said Noel.

Co-ordinating the workings of eight sub committees in the steering group was Chairman Dr. Feeley and Secretary Ken Brennan with Ray Cawley filling the position of co-ordinator.

The jigsaw was helped by a ‘Euro Bureau’ sited in the Town Square to process public and media enquiries. Elsewhere, groups focused on finance, publicity, accommodation, entertainment, tidy towns, car parking and security, linguists and county council liaison.

Businesses and dwellers got into the spirit of Eurovision with the colours of participating countries ensuring a Mardi Gras atmosphere for Eurovision week that brought thousands into the town to sample the atmosphere and attend concerts, fashion shows, Eurovision dress rehearsals, fringe events and outdoor entertainment.

On Eurovision night, the Green Glens became the world’s largest TV studio. It involved 60 miles of cabling, 11 cameras beamed the pictures to Dublin and transferred to a satellite over the African equator to rebeam the action to Europe.

A throng of 3,000 created a memorable atmosphere in the Green Glens in the company of a 600 press corp. Taking up their seats were the VIPS of 1993 Ireland including Taoiseach Albert Reynolds, Ministers Michael D Higgins, Charlie McCreevey, Maire Geoghan Quinn, Joe Walsh, FG leader John Bruton to former Taoiseach Jack Lynch.

Other luminaries sampling a wonderful occasion were Terry Wogan, Pat Kenny, Joe Duffy, Gerry Ryan, Dave Fanning, Larry Gogan, Marty Whelan, Marian Finucane to Johnny Logan and Linda Martin.