Millstreet confirmations celebrated with sunshine and smiles

Cullen children picturd after their Confirmation in St. Patrick's Church, Millstreet in the company of Bishop Ray Browne and Canon John Fitzgerald. Picture John Tarrant

Lilly Kelleher joined by familly and Bishop Ray Browne at the Millstreet Confirmation. Picture John Tarrant

Donal Cronin joined by his uncle John Hurley and Bishop Ray Browne at the Millstreet Confirmation. Picture John Tarrant

Lilly Fitzgerald, Cullen pictured with family and Bishop Ray Browne at her Confirmation in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Noah Burke and family with Bishop Ray Browne at the Millstreet Confirmation. Picture John Tarrant

Lauren Cronin with family members celebrating her Confirmation in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Confirmed Julia Cashman and family joined Bishop Ray Browne in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Abbie Barrett and Darragh Kelleher made their Confirmation in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Patrick O'Leary confirmed by Bishop Ray Browne in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Canon John Fitzgerald, Patrick Bourke, Daniel Bourke and Conor Forde at the Millstreet Confirmation. Picture John Tarrant

Ryan Bourke pictured wih family and Bishop Ray Browne at the Millstreet Confirmation. Picture John Tarrant

Donagh Corkery pictured after his Confimation by Bishop Ray Browne in Millstreet. Picture John Tarrant

Favourable weather greeted Confirmation at St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet with 80 young people receiving the Sacrament in the presence of family connections.

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne administered the Sacrament in a ceremony that also included Canon John Fitzgerald, Fr. Bill Radley and Fr. Nicholas Flynn. From a special hosting, the Liturgy, singing and music was a credit to all involved.

At the end of the ceremony, Bishop Browne stood for group photographs of Millstreet Presentation National School, Millstreet Boys National School, Cloghoula National School, Cullen National School in addition to individual and family shots.