Millstreet confirmations celebrated with sunshine and smiles
John TarrantCorkman
Favourable weather greeted Confirmation at St. Patrick’s Church, Millstreet with 80 young people receiving the Sacrament in the presence of family connections.
Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne administered the Sacrament in a ceremony that also included Canon John Fitzgerald, Fr. Bill Radley and Fr. Nicholas Flynn. From a special hosting, the Liturgy, singing and music was a credit to all involved.
At the end of the ceremony, Bishop Browne stood for group photographs of Millstreet Presentation National School, Millstreet Boys National School, Cloghoula National School, Cullen National School in addition to individual and family shots.