Mid-summer magic for dancers on slopes of Cork peak, Mushera

sT JOHN’S DAY CELEBRATIONS GO DOWN A TREAT

Dancers out in force at the Mushera Platform Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Denis Lucey, Ballyvourney and Margaret McCarthy take a dance at the Mushera Platform Dance. Picture John Tarrant

Boogieing on the slopes of Mushera Mountain marking the arrival of St. John’s Day and mid summer was met with an enthusiastic response.

Earlier large numbers convened at the nearby St. John’s Well for its annual outdoor Mass before progressing to enjoy a hooley at the Mushera Platform.

Mushera dancing is maintaining a tradition, young and old gathering to partake in anything from the slush, jives, waltzes, Siege of Venice to the Set. Music and songs from the popular Singing Jarvey kept the party ongoing ‘til late.

Spokesperson for the organisers Rita O’Sullivan relates the hosting has met with a positive response.

“Platform dancing at Mushera was revived in 2013 and recalls similar stagings from days of old.

“Thankfully the earlier rain that threatened the hosting eased to allow the staging to go ahead, it’s just great to return on St. John’s Day and meet up with great friends”, she said.

Dancing on the mountain has gathered a community together with friends far and wide warmly accepting the ceád mile fáilte welcome.

“Everybody enjoyed themselves and ongoing development at the location over recent years helped to accommodate extra cars in addition to erecting a larger marquee”, said Rita.