Michael Collins memorial at Béal na Blath named as one of Ireland's favourite structures

Michael Collins memorial at Béal na Blath named as one of Ireland's favourite buildings in the Public Choice competition run by the Royal Institute of Architects Ireland

WHILE the refurbished memorial to slain War of Independence leader Michael Collins at Béal na Blath is not actually a building, it has been named as Ireland’s second favourite structure of 2023 in the Public Choice competition organised by the Royal Institute of Architects Ireland.

The memorial at the site where the leader of Ireland’s first Government was ambushed and killed on August 22, 1922, finished in second place in the competition which was won by the Limerick city located International Rugby Experience.

The Béal na Bláth refurbishment, which is on a side road off the main road to Dunmanway, not too far from Crookstown in mid Cork, was commissioned by Cork County Council and the commission was carried out Scott Tallon Walker Architects and Prof Finola O’Kane,

The RIAI th citation for Béal na Bláth memorial acknowledged that the structure conserves the considerable authenticity of the general valley sections with its escarpments, bridges, great trees and sniper bóithríns. The citation also called it “a public space that has utility and meaning in an important cultural landscape”.

"The existing brick platform was replaced with a simple platform allowing for ceremonial possibilities in a design recalling the early choreography of gun salutes and the presentation of arms.

"The existing monument cross is retained and accessed along a new interpretive route that follows the original road alignment as it was on the day of Collins’ death.

"The story is told by the physical arrangement in conjunction with the manipulation of natural daylight through the gaps in the new wall, marking the events that took place on the day."

The Public Choice awards, as well as other prizes, are to be presented at an event in Dublin's Museum of Literature Ireland (MoLI) on Thursday evening.