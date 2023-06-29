Memorial garden in Charleville honours founder of St Joseph’s Foundation

Dr. Martin O’Donnell headed a team whose vision and determination has had such a positive impact on the lives of so many

Foundation benefactor J.P. McManus with Michael Hegarty, CEO of St. Joseph's Foundation, Charleville at the opening of the Dr. Martin O'Donnell Memorial Garden.

Group pictured at the opening of the memorial garden dedicated to Dr. Martin O'Donnell at St. Joseph's Foundation in Charleville.

Veronical O'Donnell and her daughter Orna unveiled the plaque to the late Dr. Martin O'Donnell at the memorial garden at St. Joseph's Foundation in Charleville, with the Foundation's CEO, Michael Hegarty.

Kieran O'Donnell, T.D., with old schoolpal Kieran Mortell at the opening of the memorial gardem for his father, Dr. Martin O'Donnell.

J. P. McManus in conversation with Veronica O'Donnell, widow of Dr. Martin O'Donnell, the founder of St. Joseph's Foundation at the opening of the memorial garden dedicated to his memory at the Foundation, with Foundation CEO Michael Hegarty in the baqckground.

A sensory garden dedicated to the memory of Dr. Martin O’Donnell, the founder of St. Joseph’s Foundation in Charleville in 1968, was declared open and a plaque unveiled by his wife Veronica and daughter Orna in the grounds of the Foundation last week.

The CEO of St. Joseph’s Foundation, Michael Hegarty, addressing the attendance, said he was delighted to welcome everybody to the opening of the memorial garden that stands as a testament to the life and legacy of a remarkable individual, Dr. Martin O’Donnell. “This beautiful garden reflects not only the vision and perseverance of Dr. O’Donnell but also the unwavering support of his beloved wife, Veronica, and their family, his dedicated peers and the wonderful community of Charleville who embraced their shared vision,” said Mr Hegarty.

“This garden is a sanctuary, a space where we can pause and reflect on the indelible impact that Dr. O’Donnell had on the lives of so many.

“Dr. O’Donnell’s journey began with a simple yet profound desire - To care! It was through his unwavering commitment and unyielding dedication that St. Joseph’s Foundation was created.

“No great accomplishment is achieved alone and he was fortunate to be surrounded by a remarkable group of individuals who helped build the Foundation brick by brick; namely, Ms Maureen McCarthy, Betty Micheletti, Rosario Sheehan, Eileen Lyons, and Maurice Dillon. This group faced numerous challenges and worked tirelessly, pooling their expertise and collective determination to create an organisation that would transform lives.

“Behind every great man stands an equally great woman and Veronica was instrumental in the journey and stood by his side offering encouragement, understanding and steadfast belief in his vision.

“Our tribute extends to the remarkable community of Charleville who wholeheartedly embraced the vision put forth by Dr. O’Donnell and rallied behind the cause, offering support, resources and a shared sense of purpose. Today, it is still the collective effort of the community that has made the establishment of this memorial garden possible.

“As we stand here today amidst the serenity of this beautiful garden, we find hope for a brighter future – a future where compassion, inclusivity and support are woven into the fabric of our society. This memorial garden stands as testament to Dr. O’Donnell’s vision and the unwavering commitment of all those who supported him.

“The garden serves as a beacon of hope for the future and is a reminder that the work started by Dr. O’Donnell and his peers is not yet complete. We have made great strides but there is still much more to be done. Just as a garden requires care, nurturing and attention to flourish, so too does our community.

“As we look to the future we are filled with hope and optimism. We envision a future where individuals with disabilities are embraced and empowered, where they have access to quality care, education and opportunities to grow.

“We hope for a future where families are supported and given the resources they need to thrive and where every person is valued and celebrated for their unique gifts and contributions.

“As we stand in this memorial garden today let us honour the legacy and vision of Dr. O’Donnell, and embrace the values which he personified of compassion, inclusivity, and support,” Me Hegarty concluded.

Other speakers included Kieran O’Donnell TD, son of the late Dr. O’Donnell and Veronica; Eamon McCarthy, former chair of St. Joseph’s Foundation, who was present with Dr, O’Donnell for much of the development and progress of the Foundation.

The garden was blessed by the Foundation’s spiritual director, Rev. Fr. Anthony Sheehan, CC Charleville.

Among the attendance were members of the immediate and extended O’Donnell family, and J.P. and Noreen McManus, who have been so generous in their financial support of St. Joseph’s Foundation.