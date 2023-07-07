Meelin salutes stars of 1970s

club reels in the years to celebrate famous series of duhallow title wins

Eugene O'Suillivan, Daithí Burke and Fr. Denis Stritch at four in a row Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship winning teams 50th Anniversary Reunion in Meelin. Picture John Tarrant

Meelin GAA officers Eugene O'Sullivan, Michael Biggane, Bridie Murphy,Timmy Twomey, Daithí Burke, Jason O'Callaghan, Shane Hehir and Cathy Forrest attending the 50th Anniverary Reunion of Meelin's four in a row in the Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship. Picture John Tarrant

Meelin players and family representatives at the 50th Anniversary of the four in a row Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship winning teams at a Reunion in Meelin. Picture John Tarrant

Meelin GAA Club reeled back the years to mark the 50th anniversary of the club completing a famous four in a row of Duhallow Junior A Hurling Championship titles from 1970 to 1973.

The club is a thriving unit of Gaelic games and is a vibrant component of community life in the parish with family and friends convening to salute great stars of the past at a get together at O’Callaghan’s Bar.

The 1970s heralded a dominant and golden era in Meelin hurling, a club holding a long and proud tradition, the period from 1970 to 1973 confirmed Meelin as they created an imposing record on domestic affairs.

The Duhallow hurling scene had been largely dominated by Kanturk who had recorded five consecutive outright wins culminating with a county title in 1969. Having been defeated by Kanturk in three of the previous five deciders, Meelin held a motivation to end a barren run of 27 years and duly claimed the 1970 championship honours in a tough battle against Tullylease.

Not since 1943 had Meelin lifted Duhallow accolades, club fortunes had been sagging and supporters became disillusioned in the 1950s. But underage success and a decent showing from 1969 gave all involved in Meelin a tremendous boost in confidence and morale.

Meelin’s day of glory climaxed in 1970 on overcoming Tullylease 3-9 to 1-7 to allow hordes of overjoyed followers swarm onto the Newmarket ground to salute their heroes. The same two teams returned to the stage in 1971, when Tullylease tried hard as challengers only to come up short by four points.

From 1972, Meelin relied on all their expertise to ward off a committed Newmarket effort on a flattering 6-7 to 2-11 scoreline. On doing so, a 14 man Meelin had slipped two points behind with 10 minutes remaining, the deficit might well have been greater only for the heroics of ’keeper Jessie O’Callaghan.

The champions never lost their composure, goals from Brendan Buckley and Bernie O’Connor confirmed a Meelin desire to retain their crown.

A new campaign and Meelin faced into 1973 wearing the favourites tag to succeed and at the end of the summer, they remained domestically unstoppable for Kevin O’Sullivan to captain the side against Newmarket.

The Meelin panel during a triumphant 1070-73 included Jessie O’Callaghan, Johnny Cronin, Donal O’Connor, Sean O’Leary, Eamon O’Connor, Patsy McLoughlin, John O’Sullivan, John Twomey, Ned Walsh, Pat Buckley, Pat O’Connor, Brendan Buckley, Ted Linehan, Bernie O’Connor, Paddy O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Sullivan, Peter O’Leary, Bobby Quinn, Donie Buckley, Dan O’Connor, Jim Stack, Mossy Fitzpatrick, Dan Joe Curtin, Brendan O’Sullivan, Mike Roche, John Dillon, Tim Joe O’Callaghan, Miah Twomey and Dave Stack.